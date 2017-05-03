Alianza Minerals Adds Claims to Horsethief Property, NV

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:ANZ) ("Alianza" or the "Company") has acquired new ground, by staking additional BLM lode mining claims at the Company's Horsethief gold property, located 26 km (16 miles) east of Pioche, NV. The new claims double the size of the property to 525 ha (1299 acres) in size. In conjunction with the staking, a sampling and prospecting program was conducted resulting in the identification of new jasperoid outcrops and stratigraphy prospective for Carlin-style sediment-hosted gold mineralization on the eastern portion of the property.

Jason Weber, President and CEO of Alianza Minerals commented, "Horsethief remains our highest priority sediment-hosted gold target in Nevada. The additional claims essentially double the property's size and cover coincident geochemical pathfinder elements and geophysical anomalies that are strong targets for drilling. With a minimal amount of work we will have excellent targets for drill testing in 2017."

Exploration at Horsethief is targeting sediment-hosted gold mineralization in a window of Cambrian carbonate rocks overlain by volcanic flows and pyroclastics. Work by prior operators included mapping and sampling hematite-rich jasperoid breccia outcrops and shallow drilling. Historic drilling, generally 100 metres or less in depth, returned multiple intervals of gold mineralization including 13.7 metres averaging 1.2 g/t gold and 39.6 metres averaging 0.79 g/t gold with four holes terminating in mineralization. Gold mineralization was hosted in both silty limestone and jasperoid. Subsequent geophysical surveys (Induced Polarization chargeability and resistivity) indicate that stratigraphy and potentially mineralized targets dip to the east under the volcanic cover. The current program confirmed the presence of carbonate stratigraphy on the new claims. A total of 60 grab and chip samples were collected during the program.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza increases the chances of success in mineral exploration by using the "Prospect Generator" business model, focussing on gold and copper exploration in Latin America and Nevada.

The Company has 33.3 million shares issued and outstanding, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:ANZ). Mr. Jason Weber, BSc, P.Geo., Alianza's President and CEO is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

