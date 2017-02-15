Alianza Minerals Arranges Financing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:ANZ) ("Alianza" or the "Company") has arranged a financing by way of a private placement of 4,400,000 units at $0.125 per unit to raise $550,000.

These funds will be used to continue the execution of the Company's prospect generation business model. This includes additional work at existing projects in Nevada and Yukon and reconnaissance exploration of new acquisitions from Alianza's generative work in Peru. Recently completed exploration programs upgraded three gold projects in Nevada - BP, Belleview and Horsethief and all three are slated for 2017 programs to refine targets for drill testing. Results were also positive from a 2016 exploration program at the Isy silver-gold project in Peru. This grassroots property is also slated for further work in the coming year.

Recent visits have been arranged, and additional site visits are expected, for potential partners to the now 100%-owned Yanac copper project in Peru. Management has been actively marketing projects in Nevada, Peru and Yukon Territory and expects to see exploration funded by partners in addition to Alianza funded programs in 2017.

Under the terms of the financing, each unit is comprised of one common share and a half non-transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share for a period of 3 years at a price of $0.25. Securities issued in this offering will have a four month hold period. Certain current shareholders and insiders may be participating in this offering. Finder's fees may also be paid on portions of this offering.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza increases the chances of success in mineral exploration by using the "Prospect Generator" business model, focussing on gold and copper exploration in Latin America and Nevada.

The Company has 28.4 million shares issued and outstanding, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:ANZ). Mr. Jason Weber, BSc, P.Geo., Alianza's President and CEO is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

