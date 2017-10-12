Aliat Universidades Selects D2L's Brightspace to Modernize Its Teaching and Learning Experiences

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO--(Marketwired - October 12, 2017) - D2L, a global learning technology leader, today announces that Aliat Universidades has selected its Brightspace learning management system (LMS) for its 3,500 teachers and 45,000 students.

Aliat is a network of 27 Mexican universities based in Mexico City. It has a presence in 15 Mexican states and offers a variety of programs, degrees, specializations, master's programs and doctorate programs. The universities comprising this network have a proven, successful track record and are recognized for their academic quality.

The Aliat network includes Universidad Tangamanga, Universidad ETAC, Universidad La Concordia, Universidad de Estudios Avanzados and Universidad Valle del Grijalva. They serve a population of working adults and young students.

Aliat first started using D2L's adaptive learning platform, Brightspace LeaP™, in 2016 to personalize learning. After having such a successful experience with LeaP, they began exploring using Brightspace to curate content from the best universtities around the world. They decided to implement Brightspace across its 27 campuses this year, and the intent is to enable multidisciplinary and multigeographic integration so students across different schools can interact with each other from any level and campus.

"One of our goals is to teach all our students how to use Brightspace as it provides tools that will make them more competitive in the workplace. Brighstpace is enabling us to migrate the academic, student, and teachers community to the digital world and we are striving to reach 100 percent adoption," said Yael Villicaña Garciamoreno, Corporate Director of Academic Development, Aliat Universidades. "We are confident that Brightspace will enable us to improve our entire teaching and learning experience, and will be a great success in our education community," concluded Yael Villicaña.

ABOUT ALIAT UNIVERSIDADES

Aliat Universidades offers educational services that provide access to a quality professional education relevant to the social, political and economic development of Mexico while fostering in its students a well-rounded development, concern for humanity and social commitment to others. Aliat Universidades seeks to establish itself as the leading network of private universities in the country promoting the education of competent professionals who stand out through rapid job placement, sensitivity to social needs, transformation of their surroundings, love of country and a sense of ethics. http://www.aliatuniversidades.com.mx/

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

D2L's Brightspace is a learning management system (LMS) that helps schools and institutions deliver personalized learning in a classroom or online to people anywhere in the world. Created for the digital learner, Brightspace is cloud-based, runs on mobile devices, and offers rich multimedia to increase engagement, productivity and knowledge retention. The platform makes it easy to design courses, create content and grade assignments, giving instructors more time to focus on what's most important: greater teaching and learning. At the same time, analytics reports track and deliver insights into the performance levels of departments, courses or individuals.

Brightspace was recently named the #1 LMS in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. In addition, the Fosway Group recognized Brightspace on its 9-Grid™ Analysisfor corporate buyers of HR, talent and learning solutions in the EMEA market. Aragon Research included Brightspace in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list. www.D2L.com/brightspace.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is the software leader that makes the learning experience better. The company's cloud-based platform is easier to use, more flexible and smart. With Brightspace, companies can personalize the experience for every learner to deliver real results. The company is a world leader in learning analytics: its platform predicts learner performance so that companies can take action in real-time to keep employees on track. Brightspace is used by learners in higher education, K-12 and the enterprise sector, including the Fortune 1000. D2L has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil and Singapore. www.D2L.com

