Alien Technology Names Patrick Ervin as President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Alien Technology®, an industry leader in Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Ultra High Frequency (UHF) products and services, today announced that Patrick Ervin has been named President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. Previously Alien's Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Ervin steps into the company's leadership role.

A retail application industry expert with more than 25 years of experience in sales, marketing and product management, Ervin has an extensive history with Alien Technology. He joined in 2005 as Vice President of Business Development for the Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods industries and assumed responsibility for Sales in 2006. He has also held senior leadership roles at Retalix, IBM and Lyceum Interactive.

Ervin and other key members of the Alien team will be at the National Retail Federation event at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, Jan 15-17 at booth 1140.

About Alien Technology

Founded in 1994, Alien Technology LLC is one of the industry's most experienced, quality providers of Trusted Performance™ in RFID innovations, technologies and products. Alien solves the Identification of Things™ (IoT) through the provision of UHF passive RFID transceiver chips, tags, inlays & labels, fixed & mobile readers and a full range of related professional services. Alien Gen 2 products, along with software solutions from partners, help solve business problems for customers to improve productivity, processes, security and asset tracking for closed-loop and supply chain systems. These solutions are implemented in industries such as consumer packaged goods, retail apparel, manufacturing, transportation, airports and cargo logistics, government and defense, and more. Alien's facilities include corporate headquarters in San Jose, CA; the Alien RFID Solutions Center in the Dayton, OH region; and a sales office in Shanghai, China. Alien is a member of EPCglobal, GS1 and RAIN.

