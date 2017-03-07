New Antennas Expand Alien® Range to Include Ultra-Thin and Small Footprint Form Factors

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Alien Technology, an industry leader in Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Ultra High Frequency (UHF) products and services, today introduced two new UHF Passive RFID reader antennas for use with Alien or non-Alien RFID readers.

The ALR-A1001 is an ultra-thin form factor, 10-inch by 10-inch antenna that is approximately one-half inch thick, which is half the depth of many traditional antennas. Despite the compact size, this circular polarized antenna still has an excellent 8.5dBic gain, matching that of a traditional form factor antenna. This new antenna will be particularly relevant to restricted space reader cabinets where the antenna is sharing depth with other system technologies, or where aesthetics are an important part of the solution sale. Examples are slim portals, ceiling-mounted antenna or wall-mounted solutions where it is desirable to reduce people or objects hitting the protruding antenna. The ALR-A1001 is priced similarly to traditional antenna, minimizing the cost difference often required to support such a thin antenna.

The second antenna, the ALR-A0501, is a traditional depth 5-inch by 5-inch antenna with 6dBic gain. This antenna replaces the similarly sized, lower gain ALR-9608 antenna that was only available as a FCC frequency variant.

"These two new antennas continue Alien's goal of providing customers more system options for their RFID solutions while driving up capabilities and reducing solution costs along the way," said Neil Mitchell, Senior Director Marketing at Alien Technology. "Both antenna have an IP rating of 67 making them suitable for use in dusty or damp environments, and both come in FCC and ETSI frequency variants to support our worldwide customer base."

As a result of both antennas using the SubMiniature version A (SMA) connector, Alien is also introducing a range of supporting cables. These cables use an SMA connector at one end for connection to the antenna and a Reverse Threaded Neill-Concelman (RNTC) connector at the other for connection to Alien Readers. Currently these cables are available in three lengths: the ALX-421-3 is a 3 meter (~10ft), cable, the ALX-421-6 is a 6 meter (~20ft) cable and the ALX-421-9 is a 9 meter (~30ft) cable.

Both antennas are available today.

About Alien Technology

Founded in 1994, Alien Technology LLC is the passive RFID industry's pioneering and leading provider of high quality RFID innovations, technologies and products. Alien solves the Identification of Things™ (IoT) through the provision of UHF passive RFID transceiver chips, tags, inlays & labels, fixed & mobile readers and a full range of related professional services. Alien Gen 2 products, along with software solutions from the industry's foremost partner network, help solve business problems for customers to improve productivity, processes, security and accurate asset tracking for closed-loop and supply chain systems. These solutions are implemented in industries such as consumer packaged goods, retail apparel, manufacturing, transportation, airports and cargo logistics, government and defense and more. Alien's facilities include corporate headquarters in San Jose, CA; the Alien RFID Solutions Center in the Dayton, OH region; and sales offices in Brazil, China, Italy and Singapore. Alien is a member of EPCglobal, GS1 and RAIN.

Alien, Alien Technology and the Alien logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Alien Technology, LLC in the United States and other countries.