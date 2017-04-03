SOTI's Enterprise Mobility Management Technology Integrated into Alien® ALR-H450 for retail, warehouse, logistics and supply chain management

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Alien Technology, an industry leader in Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Ultra High Frequency (UHF) products and services, today announced the availability of SOTI MobiControl on the Alien Android-based ALR-H450 line of handheld RFID Readers.

The Alien ALR-H450 has been certified for use with SOTI, and Alien partners have already introduced products using SOTI's award-winning Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) technology.

"Alien's fast, long-range Android RFID reader has experienced rapid market adoption and a number of customers with large roll-outs required the ability to remotely manage their devices," said Neil Mitchell, Senior Director Marketing, Alien Technology. "The provision of the SOTI MobiControl EMM solution on Alien Android-based RFID solutions empowers customers with large or distributed supply chains to simply manage their installations without delay."

"We are introducing advanced automation and orchestration capabilities in close partnership with Alien Technology," said Shash Anand, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at SOTI Inc. "Together, we offer leading enterprise mobility management capabilities and Android-based RFID technology, deepening the reach of our vertical leadership in warehouse, logistics and supply chain management."

Further information can be obtained from Alien (booth S3485) and SOTI (booth S4662) attending ProMat in Chicago, April 3-6, 2017.

About Alien Technology

Founded in 1994, Alien Technology LLC is the passive RFID industry's pioneering and leading provider of high quality RFID innovations, technologies and products. Alien solves the Identification of Things™ (IoT) through the provision of UHF passive RFID transceiver chips, tags, inlays & labels, fixed & mobile readers and a full range of related professional services. Alien Gen 2 products, along with software solutions from the industry's foremost partner network, help solve business problems for customers to improve productivity, processes, security and accurate asset tracking for closed-loop and supply chain systems. These solutions are implemented in industries such as consumer packaged goods, retail apparel, manufacturing, transportation, airports and cargo logistics, government and defense and more. Alien's facilities include corporate headquarters in San Jose, CA; the Alien RFID Solutions Center in the Dayton, OH region; and sales offices in Brazil, China, Italy and Singapore. Alien is a member of EPCglobal, GS1 and RAIN.

