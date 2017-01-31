AlienVault Announces 5th Consecutive Year of Hypergrowth in 2016

Growth fueled by global demand for the company's Unified Security Management solution; More than 5,000 commercial customers rely on AlienVault for an innovative approach to threat detection and response

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - AlienVault®, the leading provider of Unified Security Management™ (USM™) and crowdsourced threat intelligence, today announced that it ended 2016 with more than 53 percent year-over-year sales growth and increased its install base by over 65 percent to more than 5,000 commercial customers. The company enjoyed broad validation and acceptance from a range of industries and companies of all sizes, including retailers, manufacturers, healthcare organizations, financial institutions and government agencies. New customers added in 2016 included Bank of Ireland, Dole, Hays Medical Center, Intuit and Lush. AlienVault kicked off 2017 by expanding its leadership team with newly created positions, including Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Information Security Officer and Chief People Officer.

"Our continued success is a result of the incredible team we're building at AlienVault," said Barmak Meftah, president and CEO of AlienVault. "It's the team that continuously improves our innovative Unified Security Management and threat intelligence platform and overall customer experience, making it easier than ever for companies of all sizes to detect and respond to threats rapidly and manage their environments more effectively. Our drive to build great products that our customers and partners love will continue to fuel our rapid growth and market leadership."

AlienVault once again attributes its 2016 momentum to increased market demand and sales of its Unified Security Management (USM) platform, a comprehensive and affordable threat detection and incident response solution, which leverages AlienVault Open Threat Exchange (OTX), the world's largest crowdsourced threat intelligence community. Additionally, the company more than tripled the number of end user customers being serviced by its rapidly growing MSSP channel network.

Additional highlights from AlienVault's exceptional year include:

AlienVault was once again the only vendor placed in the Visionaries quadrant of Gartner's 2016 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM).





AlienVault released a new version of OTX that enhances the ability of the community to collaborate. Each OTX participant can now contribute their own knowledge about emerging threats to improve the ability of the community to effectively detect and respond to threats around the world. The company continues to see rapid adoption of the OTX platform. To date, OTX has more than 53,000 participants around the world, who contribute more than 10 million threat indicators daily.





AlienVault expanded its reach through global channels, yielding double digit growth in all regions.





AlienVault expanded its employee base to more than 300 employees worldwide.





AlienVault was named to Deloitte's 2016 "Technology Fast 500" list of the fastest-growing companies in North America for the fifth consecutive year. The company was also named to the first-ever Forbes Cloud 100, a list of the world's 100 best cloud companies, and the Tech Tour Growth 50 in Europe.





Additional awards and distinctions included recognition as the Best SIEM Solution by SC Magazine Europe, and a five-star rating in CRN's 2016 Partner Program Guide.

About AlienVault

AlienVault has simplified the way organizations detect and respond to today's ever evolving threat landscape. Our unique and award-winning approach, trusted by thousands of customers, combines the essential security controls of our all-in-one platform, AlienVault Unified Security Management, with the power of AlienVault's Open Threat Exchange, the world's largest crowd-sourced threat intelligence community, making effective and affordable threat detection attainable for resource-constrained IT teams. AlienVault is a privately held company headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by Trident Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Institutional Venture Partners, GGV Capital, Intel Capital, Jackson Square Ventures, Adara Venture Partners, Top Tier Capital and Correlation Ventures.

