AlienVault Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of CRO to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

Marcus Bragg tapped to lead field operations and spearhead sales, customer success and strategic partnership efforts

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) -

AlienVault appoints Marcus Bragg as the company's first chief revenue officer.

Bragg has nearly 20 years of experience in sales and customer success at high-growth companies, including Zendesk and Oracle.

AlienVault®, the leading provider of Unified Security Management™ (USM™) and crowdsourced threat intelligence, today announced the appointment of Marcus Bragg as the company's chief revenue officer (CRO). In this newly created role, Bragg will lead AlienVault's field operations and oversee all sales, customer support, customer experience and strategic partnership efforts.

"Over the past few years, we've built a world-class velocity sales organization that works hand-in-hand with our dedicated customer success and support teams," said Barmak Meftah, AlienVault's president and CEO. "As CRO, Marcus will oversee and further align the operations of these great teams and identify new opportunities and partnerships to augment our growth. His extensive experience and proven leadership in both sales growth and customer success will be a strong addition to the team, and we're thrilled to have Marcus on board."

Bragg brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to AlienVault. Prior to joining the company, he was senior vice president of worldwide sales and customer success at Zendesk. While there, he helped grow the company from $50 million to $300 million in revenue and through one of 2014's most successful IPO's with a market cap of more than $2 billion. Before Zendesk, Bragg was the group vice president of customer experience and CRM sales at Oracle, after the company's acquisition of RightNow Technologies.

"AlienVault's unique approach to unified security management combined with crowdsourcing threat intelligence from thousands of global security professionals has proven to be a winning proposition for thousands of enterprises. AlienVault's award-winning product, unrivaled focus on the customer and experienced executive team have propelled the company's growth," said Bragg. "It's an ideal time to join AlienVault, and I look forward to helping the company further accelerate its global growth and customer success."

Additional Resources

Learn more about AlienVault

Learn more about USM and OTX

Subscribe to AlienVault's blogs

Follow AlienVault on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

About AlienVault

AlienVault has simplified the way organizations detect and respond to today's ever evolving threat landscape. Our unique and award-winning approach, trusted by thousands of customers, combines the essential security controls of our all-in-one platform, AlienVault Unified Security Management, with the power of AlienVault's Open Threat Exchange, the world's largest crowd-sourced threat intelligence community, making effective and affordable threat detection attainable for resource-constrained IT teams. AlienVault is a privately held company headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by Trident Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Institutional Venture Partners, GGV Capital, Intel Capital, Jackson Square Ventures, Adara Venture Partners, Top Tier Capital and Correlation Ventures.

AlienVault, Open Threat Exchange, OTX, Unified Security Management, and USM are trademarks of AlienVault and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.