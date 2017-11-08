AlienVault Partners with ConnectWise On New Product Integration

Collaboration Enables ConnectWise Community to Offer Security Monitoring & Management Services

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - At the ConnectWise IT Nation Conference, AlienVault®, a leading provider of Unified Security Management® and crowd-sourced threat intelligence, and ConnectWise®, a company that transforms how technology solution providers build, manage and grow their businesses, announced a new product integration. This partnership makes AlienVault USM Anywhere™ available to ConnectWise technology solution providers (TSPs) within ConnectWise Manage™, enabling them to expand their offerings to include threat detection, incident response and compliance management services.

The AlienVault team will be demonstrating the capabilities of USM Anywhere ConnectWise Edition at the IT Nation Conference, November 8-10th -stop by booth #119 to learn more about the new integration.

USM Anywhere is the first unified security monitoring platform that combines multiple essential security capabilities-asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, intrusion detection, behavioral monitoring and SIEM-to deliver centralized threat detection, incident response and compliance management for both cloud and on-premises environments. Customers can find more information at ConnectWise Marketplace. The exclusive Edition of USM Anywhere is available only to ConnectWise TSP partners through a pay per month subscription fee.

"The collaboration between AlienVault and ConnectWise is designed to empower TSPs that would like to expand their offerings to include security services," said John Maguire, vice president of business development at AlienVault. "With USM Anywhere integrated with ConnectWise, TSPs can add security services without investing in costly overhead and infrastructure, and they'll be able to manage all of their IT and security services in one place-through the ConnectWise Manage platform."

"ConnectWise is always searching for innovative cloud solutions that can help our community of partners increase their productivity, efficiency and profitability," said Gavin Gamber, vice president of channel sales and alliances for ConnectWise. "AlienVault's comprehensive solution for security and compliance management is unique in the industry, and the USM Anywhere ConnectWise Edition enables our partners to expand and diversify the security services that they can offer to customers."

