Align Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Results on January 31, 2017

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) announced today that the Company will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 after the close of market. Financial results will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.aligntech.com.

Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results. The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) and will also be available as an audio web cast live via the Internet. To access the web cast, please visit http://investor.aligntech.com. To access the conference call, please dial 201-689-8261 approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archived audio web cast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion and will remain available for approximately 12 months. Additionally, a telephonic replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 with conference number 13652166 followed by #. The telephonic replay will be available through 5:30 p.m. ET on February 14, 2016.

For planning purposes, Align Technology is also announcing tentative earnings release dates for fiscal 2017. The official earnings date for each quarter will be announced separately with the corresponding conference call information.

Fiscal Quarter Tentative Date

First quarter 2017 (Q1'17) Thursday, April 27, 2017

Second quarter 2017 (Q2'17) Thursday, July 27, 2017

Third quarter 2017 (Q3'17) Thursday, October 26, 2017

