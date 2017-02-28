Align Technology Announces Acquisition of Its Invisalign Distributor for the Brazil Market

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) today announced the acquisition of its distributor Align Technology Do Brasil LTDA. This acquisition enables Align Technology to directly focus on the commercial, marketing, and operational needs of doctors and potential patients Brazil. As part of the acquisition, Align Technology is acquiring a small team of employees who will be based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where the company has opened its first office in Latin America.

"Brazil is estimated to have approximately 1.4 million new orthodontic case starts each year and employs nearly 20% of world's dentists. As the world's second largest market for cosmetic interventions, Brazil represents a tremendous growth potential for Align. The Latin America region is an emerging market for Align and this acquisition will help establish our leadership position in the region and support our long term growth strategy," said Align Technology Vice President and Managing Director for the Americas, Lynn Pendergrass.

