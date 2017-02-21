Align Technology Announces Acquisition of Its Invisalign Distributor for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa Region

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) today announced the acquisition of its distributor G.L. Dental Couture Limited, which is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Nicosia, Cyprus. While the details of the acquisition remain confidential, this deal will give Align Technology direct access to customers and distribution partners across markets in Russia, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Baltics, Turkey, Monaco, Israel, Cyprus, the Middle East and Africa. The deal is expected to be final on February 25, 2017 and at that time Align Technology will hold all rights to territories in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, enabling the company to focus on driving accelerated growth across these markets. Align Technology will open its first office in the Middle East on February 26, 2017.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for Align Technology and the EMEA region. International Expansion is a critical growth strategy for Align Technology and the platform that comes with the acquisition of Dental Couture will help us drive growth in these regions. I would like to thank Dental Couture CEO, Gil Laks, and his team for their work in helping to establish the Invisalign brand in these markets over the last seven years. We are very excited to be working directly with our customers and distribution partners in these high potential markets. We have much to learn about these new territories and are very excited about the potential growth for both the Invisalign clear aligner and iTero scanner businesses," said Align Technology Vice President and Managing Director for EMEA, Simon Beard.

"The clinical evolution of the Invisalign system over the last few years has allowed us to position Invisalign clear aligners as the most desired orthodontic device by our customers and patients. With Align Technology's reach and direct support, the adoption of Invisalign treatment in these important markets will be exponential," said Dental Couture's Chief Executive Officer, Gil Laks.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology is the leader in modern Clear Aligner orthodontics that designs, manufactures and markets the Invisalign® system, which provides dental professionals with a range of treatment options for adults and teenagers. Align also offers the iTero 3D digital scanning system and services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry. Align was founded in March 1997 and received FDA clearance to market the Invisalign system in 1998. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign provider in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero 3D digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.