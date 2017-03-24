SAN JOSE, CA and COLOGNE, GERMANY--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) today announced agreement with the Zfx GmbH to expand the restorative and laboratory marketplace for iTero Element® intraoral scanners through their dental network in major European, Asian and African countries. By collaborating with Zfx, an industry leader in digital prosthetic solutions, Align Technology will enable practitioners and dental laboratories to have access to high-quality iTero intraoral scans that drive the restorative digital workflow and precision restorations.

Through this non-exclusive agreement, Zfx will serve as a sales agent for iTero Element intraoral scanners among its network of laboratories, milling centers, and dental professionals. In all Zfx-supported regions, iTero scanners will be used, via an open architecture approach, with systems that enable users to take advantage of the Zfx preferred digital milling and laboratory services. The iTero Element scanner will thus serve as a gateway to the expanding restorative options available to today's practitioners and technicians.

"The addition of iTero intraoral scanners with the Zfx digital restorative platform exemplifies our shared commitment to provide digital restorative solutions and efficiency to dental professionals," said Raphael Pascaud, Align Technology chief marketing officer. "Through this relationship clinicians and laboratory technicians will be further enabled to produce high-quality dental prosthetics for their patients."

"Zfx provides unparalleled flexibility in the digital manufacturing of dental prostheses with an extensive portfolio of CAD/CAM components and milling solutions. Our integration and sales agent representation of iTero Element intraoral scanners further diversifies this portfolio," said Oliver Hill, Zfx managing director.

Customers interested in the iTero Element scanner can contact their Zfx agent or can request a demo from Align Technology via the contacts page at www.itero.com.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology is the leader in modern clear aligner orthodontics that designs, manufactures and markets the Invisalign® system, which provides dental professionals with a range of treatment options for adults and teenagers. Align also offers the iTero 3D digital scanning system and services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry. Align was founded in March 1997 and received FDA clearance to market the Invisalign system in 1998. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign provider in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero 3D digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

About Zfx GmbH

Zfx GmbH designs and manufactures equipment for dentists, dental laboratories, and milling centers. Its products include intraoral scanners, milling machines, sintering furnaces, dental shade measuring instruments, CAD/CAM systems, and related laboratory solutions for dental milling providers. The company also supports Zfx Dental-Net, an online platform for dentists, dental labs, and milling centers, that provides control over the processes involved in prosthetic fabrication; and Zfx Manager, which controls various Zfx system components.

For additional information about Zfx and its product line, please visit http://www.zfx-dental.com/.