Integration Streamlines Prosthetic Workflow for Dental Specialists

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) today expanded workflow options for the iTero® intraoral scanner by announcing the availability of a digital workflow for Nobel Biocare implants. iTero customers can now order Nobel Biocare implant cases through their dental labs. Dental labs can now order NobelProcera® single-unit restorations for their doctors, when using NobelProcera's open access partnership with Elos scan bodies and 3Shape's Dental Designer software.

Elos Accurate® scan bodies are specifically made for digital scanners and are compatible with multiple implant platforms, including those of Nobel Biocare. Now a full selection of Elos Accurate® scan bodies are available on iTero scanners. Incorporating NobelProcera's implant- and cement-based single-unit portfolio and Elos Medtech's quality scan bodies further enhances iTero's growing presence within the restorative dental market.

"Integrating the digital workflow of our market leading iTero scanners with Nobel Biocare implants and Elos Medtech scan bodies is a natural fit and enables all parties involved to deliver restorative solutions to the dental community at the highest standard possible," said Raphael Pascaud, Align Technology chief marketing officer. "Align is delighted to work with Nobel Biocare and Elos Medtech to offer dental practices, surgical specialists, and laboratories advanced digital workflows that enhance their patient care and improve clinical outcomes. We will continue our ongoing collaboration to further expand workflow options for customers in the future."

The Nobel Biocare implant workflow option is now available on the iTero scanner in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.itero.com/en-us/products/restorative_ecosystem.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology is the leader in modern clear aligner orthodontics that designs, manufactures and markets the Invisalign system, which provides dental professionals with a range of treatment options for adults and teenagers. The Company also offers the iTero 3D digital scanning system and services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry. Align Technology was founded in March 1997 and received FDA clearance to market Invisalign clear aligners in 1998. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about Invisalign treatment or to find an Invisalign provider in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero scanner, please visit www.itero.com

About Nobel Biocare

Nobel Biocare is a world leader in the field of innovative implant-based dental restorations. The company's portfolio offers solutions from single tooth to fully edentulous indications with dental implant systems (including key brands NobelActive®, Brånemark System® and NobelReplace®), a comprehensive range of high-precision individualized prosthetics and CAD/CAM systems (NobelProcera®), diagnostics, treatment planning and guided surgery solutions (NobelClinician® and NobelGuide®) and biomaterials (creos™). Nobel Biocare supports its customers through all phases of professional development, offering world-class training and education along with practice support and patient information materials. The company is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Production takes place at six sites located in the United States, Sweden, Japan and Israel. Products and services are available in over 80 countries through subsidiaries and distributors.

About Elos Medtech

Elos Medtech was founded in 1923 in Sweden and is one of Europe's leading development and production partners for the medtech industry. We offer innovative turnkey solutions, from concept to finished product, and have extensive experience of product development, design of dental implants, orthopedic products and medical device instruments. In the dental field, we offer both standard and prosthetic components and solutions for the digital dentistry, always with uncompromising focus on quality and advance expertise.