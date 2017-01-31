News Room

Align Technology Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2016 Results

  • Record 2016 revenues of $1.1 billion, up 27.7% year-over-year, and diluted EPS of $2.33
  • 2016 Invisalign case shipments of 708.5 thousand cases, up 21.5% year-over-year
  • Q4 revenues up 27.3% year-over-year to $293.2 million
  • Q4 Clear Aligner** revenues up 17.5% and Scanner revenues up 156.8% year-over-year
  • Q4 Invisalign case shipments up 18.5% year-over-year to 190.1 thousand cases, international Invisalign case shipments up 25.0% year-over-year
  • Q4 diluted EPS $0.59, down $0.01 year-over-year

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. Invisalign case shipments in the fourth quarter of 2016 (Q4'16) were 190.1 thousand, a 18.5% increase year-over-year. For Q4'16, revenues were $293.2 million, a 27.3% increase year-over-year, and net profit was $47.6 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, down $0.01 per diluted share compared to the same period in the prior year. Q4'16 EPS was unfavorably impacted by a stronger U.S. dollar, which amounted to approximately $0.08 per diluted share due to net foreign exchange losses related to the revaluation of certain balance sheet accounts.

For 2016, Invisalign case shipments were 708.5 thousand cases and iTero scanner shipments were 3,970 units, an increase of 21.5% and 229.6%, respectively. For 2016, revenues were $1.1 billion, a 27.7% increase year-over-year and net profit was $189.7 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, up $0.56 per diluted share compared to the prior year.

Commenting on Align's Q4 and 2016 results, Align Technology President and CEO Joe Hogan said, "Q4 was another record quarter for Align, reflecting continued strong growth across all geographies and customer channels compared to the prior quarter last year. These results helped us to exceed $1 billion in annual revenue for the first time in our history. In addition, more than 700 thousand patients started orthodontic treatment with Invisalign clear aligners in 2016, helping us to surpass our 4 millionth Invisalign patient. We also saw strong adoption of our new iTero Element scanner this year, which more than tripled our scanner shipments over the prior year."

GAAP Summary Financial Comparisons

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2016

   Q4'16  Q3'16  Q4'15  Q/Q Change   Y/Y Change  
Invisalign Case Shipments*   190,055   177,755   160,400   +6.9 %  +18.5 %
Net Revenues  $293.2M  $278.6M  $230.3M   +5.2 %  +27.3 %
 Clear Aligner**  $251.5M  $243.7M  $214.0M   +3.2 %  +17.5 %
 Scanner & Services  $41.7M  $34.9M  $16.2M   +19.3 %  +156.8 %
Net Profit  $47.6M  $51.4M  $48.9M   (7.3 )%  (2.6 )%
Diluted EPS  $0.59  $0.63  $0.60  $(0.04 ) $(0.01 )
                  

Fiscal 2016

   2016  2015  Y/Y Change  
Invisalign Case Shipments*   708,500   583,235   +21.5 %
Net Revenues  $1,079.9M  $845.5M   +27.7 %
 Clear Aligner**  $958.3M  $800.2M   +19.8 %
 Scanner & Services  $121.5M  $45.3M   +168.3 %
Net Profit  $189.7M  $144.0M   +31.7 %
Diluted EPS  $2.33  $1.77  $0.56  
Note: Changes and percentages are based on actual values and may effect totals due to rounding 
* Invisalign Shipment figures exclude SmileDirectClub aligners 
** Clear aligner revenue includes revenues from Invisalign clear aligners and SmileDirectClub aligners 
  

As of December 31, 2016, Align had $700.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $678.7 million as of December 31, 2015. We repurchased approximately 0.4 million shares of stock for $38.0 million in Q4'16 under the April 2014 Repurchase Program. Subsequent to year-end, the Company purchased the remaining shares under this plan for $3.8 million completing the Align 2014 Repurchase Plan. Align has $300.0 million available for repurchase under its 2016 Repurchase Plan announced on April 28, 2016.

2016 Business Highlights

The following list highlights Align's key announcements over the past year:

  • Launched iTero Element 1.4 software and Invisalign Outcome Simulator 4.0 application: Align announced the iTero Element 1.4 new software upgrade which includes color scanning, restorative pre-treatment scanning and optimized orthodontic scanning. In addition, the iTero scanners include the enhanced Invisalign Outcome Simulator 4.0 application now with Invisalign 3D Progress Tracking and Patient Simulation Sharing.
  • Launched Invisalign G7: Align announced Invisalign G7, a new set of features designed to deliver greater control of tooth movements and improved treatment outcomes. Invisalign G7 builds on earlier Invisalign G-series releases with new features to fine-tune certain tooth movements and deliver treatment outcome quality that Invisalign providers expect, particularly with teenage patients.
  • Weekly Aligner Wear Recommendation: Align announced one-week aligner wear recommendation for all Invisalign Full, Teen and Assist products instead of two-week aligner wear for each stage of Invisalign treatment. Continued Invisalign product innovation including "G-Series" features, SmartTrack aligner material, and clinically proven treatment predictability, allowed the company to confidently recommend one-week wear.
  • Launched ClinCheck Pro 5.0: Align announced ClinCheck Pro 5.0, the next generation Invisalign treatment software, with ability to view side-by-side treatment plans, a more realistic 3D visual model, and a new configurable toolbar for even greater flexibility.
  • 4 Million Patients Milestone: Align announced that 4 million patients started treatment with Invisalign clear aligners. This is a significant accomplishment for the company and the 100,000 Invisalign-trained doctors around the world, demonstrating increased global acceptance of Invisalign treatment as a preferred choice for straightening teeth.
  • SmileDirectClub Supplier Agreement: Align announced a supply agreement with SmileDirectClub to manufacture non-Invisalign clear aligners for SmileDirectClub's doctor-directed, at-home program for affordable, cosmetic teeth straightening. SmileDirectClub aligners will include up to 20 stages without attachments or interproximal reduction (IPR), and will be manufactured by Align per SmileDirectClub's specifications for minor tooth movement.
  • Research Awards Program for 2016 and 2017: Align announced the Research Awards Program for 2017. This is an ongoing annually funded program established in 2010 and designed to promote clinical and scientific dental research in universities across the globe. Align also announced that fourteen research awards totaling $310,000 were awarded to four universities in North America and eight International universities under its 2016 program.
  • 3Shape Trios Scanner Interoperability: Align announced that 3Shape's TRIOS® Standard, TRIOS Color and TRIOS 3 scanners were qualified in Q4'16 for Invisalign case submission. Align and 3Shape also announced a collaborative agreement to enhance the existing STL export workflow with iTero® scanners and laboratory partners using 3Shape Dental System™ Software which will enable improved consistency for customers using the workflow.
  • Invisalign Commercially Available in India: Align announced commercial availability of the Invisalign system in India in February 2016. Align is offering a comprehensive range of products including Invisalign Full, Invisalign Teen, Invisalign Lite clear aligners, and Vivera Retainers. Align began training doctors in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Chennai, and expanded into Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Calcutta, and Cochin over the year. Align also launched a consumer marketing campaign.
  • ERP System Implementation: Align implemented a new ERP system in July, which provides a foundation that enables new capabilities, improves speed of execution, and will be used to improve Align's customers' experience.

Q1 2017 Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2017 (Q1'17), Align provides the following guidance:

  • Invisalign case shipments in the range of 200 thousand to 203 thousand, up approximately 22% to 24% over the same period a year ago.
  • Net revenues in the range of $295 million to $298 million.
  • Diluted EPS in the range of $0.64 to $0.67, which includes $0.14 of excess tax benefits.

Regarding our tax rate: At the start of 2017, we adopted accounting standards update entitled Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting. Under this new standard, excess tax benefits and deficiencies associated with employee share-based payments are no longer recognized as additional paid-in capital on the balance sheet but instead recognized directly to income tax expense or benefit in the income statement for the reporting period in which they occur. Under this new standard, we expect our Q1 effective tax rate to be approximately 1% to 2%, which includes $12 million in excess tax benefits.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology is the leader in modern Clear Aligner orthodontics that designs, manufactures and markets the Invisalign® system, which provides dental professionals with a range of treatment options for adults and teenagers. Align also offers the iTero 3D digital scanning system and services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry. Align was founded in March 1997 and received FDA clearance to market the Invisalign system in 1998. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign provider in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero 3D digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release, including the tables below, contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding certain business metrics for the first quarter of 2017, including, but not limited to, anticipated net revenues, gross margin, operating expenses, operating profit, diluted earnings per share, tax rate and case shipments. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the tables below relating to expectations about future events or results are based upon information available to Align as of the date hereof. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, difficulties predicting customer and consumer purchasing behavior, Align's ability to protect its intellectual property rights, continued compliance with regulatory requirements, competition from existing and new competitors, the willingness and ability of our customers to maintain and/or increase product utilization in sufficient numbers, the possibility that the development and release of new products does not proceed in accordance with the anticipated timeline, the possibility that the market for the sale of these new products may not develop as expected, or that the expected benefits of new or existing business relationships will not be achieved as anticipated, the risks relating to Align's ability to sustain or increase profitability or revenue growth in future periods while controlling expenses, growth related risks, including capacity constraints and pressure on our internal systems and personnel, continued customer demand for our existing and new products, changes in consumer spending habits as a result of, among other things, prevailing economic conditions, levels of employment, salaries and wages and consumer confidence, the timing of case submissions from our doctors within a quarter, acceptance of our products by consumers and dental professionals, foreign operational, political and other risks relating to Align's international manufacturing operations, Align's ability to develop and successfully introduce new products and product enhancements and the loss of key personnel. These and other risks are detailed from time to time in Align's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 25, 2016, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, which was filed with the SEC on November 8, 2016. Align undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

 
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.        
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS    
(in thousands, except per share data)        
         
   Three Months Ended  Year Ended
   December 31
 December 31
   2016  2015  2016  2015
                 
Net revenues  $293,203  $230,276  $1,079,874  $845,486
                 
Cost of net revenues   72,954   57,466   264,580   205,376
                 
Gross profit   220,249   172,810   815,294   640,110
                 
Operating expenses:                
 Selling, general and administrative   130,268   99,582   490,653   390,239
 Research and development   21,609   13,889   75,720   61,237
  Total operating expenses   151,877   113,471   566,373   451,476
                 
Income from operations   68,372   59,339   248,921   188,634
                 
Interest and other income (expense), net   (7,516)   313   (6,355)   (2,533)
                 
Net income before provision for income taxes and equity in losses of investee   60,856   59,652   242,566   186,101
                 
Provision for income taxes   12,028   10,775   51,200   42,081
Equity in losses of investee, net of tax   1,207   -   1,684   -
                 
Net income  $47,621  $48,877  $189,682  $144,020
                 
Net income per share:                
 Basic  $0.60  $0.61  $2.38  $1.80
 Diluted  $0.59  $0.60  $2.33  $1.77
                 
Shares used in computing net income per share:                
 Basic   79,667   79,481   79,856   79,998
 Diluted   81,248   81,051   81,484   81,521
              
 
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
     
  December 31 December 31,
  2016 2015
       
ASSETS      
       
Current assets:      
 Cash and cash equivalents $389,275 $167,714
 Marketable securities, short-term  250,981  359,581
 Accounts receivable, net  247,415  158,550
 Inventories  27,131  19,465
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets  38,176  26,700
  Total current assets  952,978  732,010
       
Marketable securities, long-term  59,783  151,370
Property, plant and equipment, net  175,167  136,473
Equity method investments  45,061  -
Goodwill and intangible assets, net  81,998  79,162
Deferred tax assets  67,844  51,416
Other assets  13,320  8,202
       
  Total assets $1,396,151 $1,158,633
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
Current liabilities:      
 Accounts payable $28,596 $34,354
 Accrued liabilities  134,332  107,765
 Deferred revenues  191,407  129,553
  Total current liabilities  354,335  271,672
       
Income tax payable  45,133  37,512
Other long term liabilities  1,294  1,523
  Total liabilities  400,762  310,707
       
Total stockholders' equity  995,389  847,926
       
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,396,151 $1,158,633
         
 
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
INVISALIGN BUSINESS METRICS*
               
  Q4 Fiscal Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal
  2015 2015 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016
Invisalign Average Selling Price (ASP):                     
 Worldwide ASP $1,250 $1,285 $1,255 $1,285 $1,285 $1,230 $1,265
 International ASP $1,315 $1,355 $1,315 $1,345 $1,365 $1,315 $1,335
                      
Invisalign Cases Shipped by Geography:                     
 North America  106,390  398,390  110,500  114,855  115,900  122,555  463,810
 International  54,010  184,845  53,195  62,140  61,855  67,500  244,690
  Total Cases Shipped  160,400  583,235  163,695  176,995  177,755  190,055  708,500
  YoY% growth  26.4%  22.0%  25.2%  22.4%  20.5%  18.5%  21.5%
  QoQ% growth  8.8%  2.1%  8.1%  0.4%  6.9%      
                      
Number of Invisalign Doctors Cases Were Shipped To:                     
 North America  21,835  31,710  22,355  22,575  22,570  23,265  34,065
 International  10,865  16,460  11,280  12,485  12,720  13,635  20,415
  Total Doctors Cases Shipped To  32,700  48,170  33,635  35,060  35,290  36,900  54,480
                      
Invisalign Doctor Utilization Rates*:                     
 North America  4.9  12.6  4.9  5.1  5.1  5.3  13.6
  North American Orthodontists  9.9  31.8  10.4  10.7  11.1  11.3  36.6
  North American GP Dentists  3.1  7.4  3.0  3.1  3.0  3.2  7.6
 International  5.0  11.2  4.7  5.0  4.9  5.0  12.0
  Total Utilization Rates  4.9  12.1  4.9  5.1  5.0  5.2  13.0
  * # of cases shipped/# of doctors to whom cases were shipped                     
                      
Number of Invisalign Doctors Trained:                     
 North America  1,270  4,320  875  1,125  1,300  1,420  4,720
 International  1,400  5,475  1,605  1,760  1,315  2,280  6,960
  Total Doctors Trained Worldwide  2,670  9,795  2,480  2,885  2,615  3,700  11,680
  Total to Date Worldwide  103,790  103,790  106,270  109,155  111,770  115,470  115,470
                        
Note: Historical public data may differ due to rounding. Additionally, rounding may effect totals.
*Invisalign business metrics exclude SmileDirectClub aligners.
 
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION
(in thousands)
 
  Q4 Fiscal Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal
  2015 2015 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016
Stock-based Compensation (SBC)                     
 SBC included in Gross Profit $1,008 $3,942 $961 $932 $995 $1,078 $3,966
 SBC included in Operating Expenses  12,799  49,006  11,563  12,767  12,716  13,136  50,182
  Total SBC Expense $13,807 $52,948 $12,524 $13,699 $13,711 $14,214 $54,148
                        
 
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
BUSINESS OUTLOOK SUMMARY
(unaudited)
 
The outlook figures provided below and elsewhere in this press release are approximate in nature since Align's business outlook is difficult to predict. Align's future performance involves numerous risks and uncertainties and the company's results could differ materially from the outlook provided. Some of the factors that could affect Align's future financial performance and business outlook are set forth under "Forward Looking Information" above in this press release.
 
Financial Outlook
(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages)
 
   Q1'17 Guidance  
      
   GAAP  
      
Net Revenues  $295.0 - $298.0  
      
Gross Margin  74.2% - 74.5%  
      
Operating Expenses  $162.5 - $164.5  
      
Operating Margin  19.1% - 19.3%  
      
Net Income per Diluted Share  $0.64 - $0.67 (1)
      
      
Business Metrics:  Q1'17  
      
Case Shipments  200.0K - 203.0K  
Capital Expenditure  $70M - $75M  
Depreciation & Amortization  $8.0M - $8.5M  
Diluted Shares Outstanding  81.3M (2)
Stock Based Compensation Expense  $14.6M  
Tax Rate  1% - 2% (1)
    
(1) Includes the benefit from the adoption of the new accounting standard update for share-based compensation
(2) Excludes any stock repurchases during the quarter
 

