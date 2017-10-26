Align Technology Announces Record Third Quarter 2017 Results

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) -

Q3 revenues up 38.3% year-over-year, up 8.1% sequentially to a record $385.3 million

Q3 total Invisalign case shipments up 32.8% year-over-year to 236.1 thousand

Q3 Invisalign case shipments to teenage patients up 46.3% year-over-year, up 26.5% sequentially

Q3 scanner and services revenues up 25.0% year-over-year, up 23.2% sequentially to $43.7 million

Q3 diluted EPS $1.01, up 60.3% year-over-year

Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Invisalign case shipments in the third quarter of 2017 (Q3'17) were 236.1 thousand, a 32.8% increase year-over-year. North America and International case shipments were up year-over-year 25.0% and 47.4%, respectively. Q3'17 Invisalign case shipments to teenage patients were 69.8 thousand, a 46.3% increase year-over-year. For Q3'17, revenues were $385.3 million, a 38.3% increase year-over-year, and net profit was $82.6 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, up 60.3% per diluted share compared to the same period in the prior year.

Commenting on Align's Q3 2017 results, Align Technology President and CEO Joe Hogan said, "I'm pleased to report another strong quarter and results that exceeded our expectations across our key financial metrics including revenue, volume, margins, and EPS. Third quarter revenues increased 38.3% year-over-year driven by increased Invisalign volumes across all our geographies, as well as strong growth from iTero scanners. Our strong third quarter results also reflect accelerated growth from teenager patients in both North America and the Asia Pacific region, with total Invisalign shipments up 46.3% year-over-year and up 26.5% from the second quarter. On a sequential basis, revenues increased 8.1% driven by continued strength across Asia Pacific, which offset expected seasonality in Europe, as well as higher than expected revenues from shipments to SmileDirectClub."

GAAP Summary Financial Comparisons

Third Quarter Fiscal 2017

Q3'17 Q2'17 Q3'16 Q/Q Change Y/Y Change Invisalign Case Shipments* 236,065 231,890 177,755 +1.8% +32.8% Net Revenues $385.3M $356.5M $278.6M +8.1% +38.3% Clear Aligner** $341.6M $321.0M $243.7M +6.4% +40.2% Scanner & Services $43.7M $35.4M $34.9M +23.2% +25.0% Net Profit $82.6M $69.2M $51.4M +19.3% +60.7% Diluted EPS $1.01 $0.85 $0.63 +$0.16 +$0.38

Note: Changes and percentages are based on actual values and may affect totals due to rounding

* Invisalign Shipment figures do not include SmileDirectClub aligners

** Clear aligner revenue includes revenues from Invisalign clear aligners and SmileDirectClub aligners

As of September 30, 2017, Align had $737.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $676.6 million as of June 30, 2017. During Q3'17, Align concluded its previously announced $50.0 million accelerated stock repurchase program (ASR) receiving a total of 0.4 million shares at a weighted average share price of $146.48 under the ASR. We have $250.0 million remaining available for repurchases under the existing stock repurchase authorization.

Q3 2017 Business Highlights

Align Technology Introduces a New Brand Identity for iTero® Scanning System and Tools: Align announced a new global brand identity for the company's leading iTero® scanning system and innovative tools at the recent bi-annual Invisalign GP Summit customer event. The introduction of a new, vibrant brand identity for the iTero scanner reflects its critical and central role in digital treatment and the practice of the future.

Patterson Dental and Align Technology Announce Distribution Agreement for iTero® Element Intraoral Scanning System: Align announced a distribution agreement for Align's iTero Element intraoral scanning system. This agreement provides access to Patterson's sales force and general dentist customers who are looking to grow their business through practice digitization. The iTero scanner enables dentists to scan in as little as 60 seconds, visualize changes in dentition, and perform restorative and orthodontic workflows that enhance their patient care and help them grow their practice.

Align Technology Moves Corporate Headquarters to New Buildings in San Jose, California: In August, Align relocated its corporate headquarters to a new location at 2820 Orchard Parkway, San Jose, CA. The Company had purchased the new buildings in January 2017 in anticipation of the lease expiration for its prior location.

Align Technology Expands Its Presence in Raleigh, North Carolina with Larger Office to Support Continued Headcount Growth: Align has opened a larger office in Raleigh, North Carolina to accommodate headcount growth and leverage the area's diverse and broad-based talent resources. Align intends to hire more than 200 employees over the next several years in Raleigh in various areas illustrating its commitment to driving continued innovation and supporting its expanding customer base globally.

Align Technology Opens First Office in Canada to Support Continued Growth: In August, Align opened its' first office in Canada to support continued growth across the region. Canada is Align's second largest country market and has a large opportunity for expansion and accelerated growth. Sian Roberts, who joined Align earlier this year as VP and General Manager, will lead the strategy and execution for Canada.

Q4 2017 Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2017 (Q4'17), Align provides the following guidance:

Invisalign case shipments in the range of 245 thousand to 250 thousand, up approximately 29% to 32% over the same period a year ago.

Net revenues in the range of $391 million to $398 million, up approximately 33% to 36% over the same period a year ago.

Diluted EPS in the range of $0.92 to $0.95.

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 September 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 Net revenues $ 385,267 $ 278,589 $ 1,052,090 $ 786,671 Cost of net revenues 92,779 69,387 253,060 191,626 Gross profit 292,488 209,202 799,030 595,045 Operating expenses: Selling, general and adminstrative 169,524 126,708 483,636 360,385 Research and development 24,201 20,415 71,389 54,111 Total operating expenses 193,725 147,123 555,025 414,496 Income from operations 98,763 62,079 244,005 180,549 Interest and other income (expense), net 3,750 1,463 8,607 1,161 Net income before provision for income taxes and equity in losses of investee 102,513 63,542 252,612 181,710 Provision for income taxes 18,344 11,698 26,508 39,172 Equity in losses of investee, net of tax 1,614 477 4,950 477 Net income $ 82,555 $ 51,367 $ 221,154 $ 142,061 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.03 $ 0.64 $ 2.76 $ 1.78 Diluted $ 1.01 $ 0.63 $ 2.71 $ 1.74 Shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 80,163 79,977 80,086 79,920 Diluted 81,789 81,466 81,757 81,523

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30,

2017 December 31,

2016 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 362,613 $ 389,275 Marketable securities, short-term 316,454 250,981 Accounts receivable, net 321,328 247,415 Inventories 36,941 27,131 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,667 38,176 Total current assets 1,101,003 952,978 Marketable securities, long-term 58,842 59,783 Property, plant and equipment, net 295,901 175,167 Equity method investments 52,875 45,061 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 90,070 81,998 Deferred tax assets 73,532 67,844 Other assets 25,400 13,320 Total assets $ 1,697,623 $ 1,396,151 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 45,942 $ 28,596 Accrued liabilities 173,851 134,332 Deferred revenues 241,576 191,407 Total current liabilities 461,369 354,335 Income tax payable 45,375 45,133 Other long-term liabilities 8,921 1,294 Total liabilities 515,665 400,762 Total stockholders' equity 1,181,958 995,389 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,697,623 $ 1,396,151

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. INVISALIGN BUSINESS METRICS*

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Q1 Q2 Q3 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 Invisalign Average Selling Price (ASP): Worldwide ASP $ 1,255 $ 1,285 $ 1,285 $ 1,230 $ 1,265 $ 1,270 $ 1,285 $ 1,310 International ASP $ 1,315 $ 1,345 $ 1,365 $ 1,315 $ 1,335 $ 1,325 $ 1,335 $ 1,390 Invisalign Cases Shipped by Geography: North America 110,500 114,855 115,900 122,555 463,810 132,885 146,510 144,870 International 53,195 62,140 61,855 67,500 244,690 75,175 85,380 91,195 Total Cases Shipped 163,695 176,995 177,755 190,055 708,500 208,060 231,890 236,065 YoY % growth 25.2% 22.4% 20.5% 18.5% 21.5% 27.1% 31.0% 32.8% QoQ % growth 2.1% 8.1% 0.4% 6.9% 9.5% 11.5% 1.8% Number of Invisalign Doctors Cases Were Shipped To: North America 22,355 22,575 22,570 23,265 34,065 23,910 24,695 24,845 International 11,280 12,485 12,720 13,635 20,415 14,955 16,570 17,760 Total Doctors Cases Shipped To 33,635 35,060 35,290 36,900 54,480 38,865 41,265 42,605 Invisalign Doctor Utilization Rates*: North America 4.9 5.1 5.1 5.3 13.6 5.6 5.9 5.8 North American Orthodontists 10.4 10.7 11.1 11.3 36.6 12.6 13.6 13.8 North American GP Dentists 3.0 3.1 3.0 3.2 7.6 3.1 3.3 3.1 International 4.7 5.0 4.9 5.0 12.0 5.0 5.2 5.1 Total Utilization Rates 4.9 5.1 5.0 5.2 13.0 5.4 5.6 5.5 * # of cases shipped/# of doctors to whom cases were shipped Number of Invisalign Doctors Trained: North America 875 1,125 1,300 1,420 4,720 980 1,620 1,460 International 1,605 1,760 1,315 2,280 6,960 2,280 3,255 2,820 Total Doctors Trained Worldwide 2,480 2,885 2,615 3,700 11,680 3,260 4,875 4,280 Total to Date Worldwide 106,270 109,155 111,770 115,470 115,470 118,730 123,605 127,885

Note: Historical public data may differ due to rounding. Additionally, rounding may affect totals. *Invisalign business metrics exclude SmileDirectClub aligners.

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION (in thousands)

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Q1 Q2 Q3 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 Stock-based Compensation (SBC) SBC included in Gross Profit $ 961 $ 932 $ 995 $ 1,078 $ 3,966 $ 925 $ 768 $ 833 SBC included in Operating Expenses 11,563 12,767 12,716 13,136 50,182 13,887 13,477 14,134 Total SBC Expense $ 12,524 $ 13,699 $ 13,711 $ 14,214 $ 54,148 $ 14,812 $ 14,245 $ 14,967