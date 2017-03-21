Align Technology Announces Seamless New Connection Between iTero Intraoral Scanners and exocad Chairside CAD Software

SAN JOSE, CA and COLOGNE, GERMANY--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) and exocad GmbH today announced a collaboration to seamlessly connect the iTero® intraoral scanners and exocad® Chairside CAD software. This technology integration between market leaders in digital dentistry will provide dental clinics with a best-in-class workflow solution for efficient scanning, design, and production of in-house dental prostheses.

For six years, iTero intraoral scanners have been compatible with exocad DentalCAD software for laboratories. The upcoming Chairside CAD connection provides new levels of productivity and manufacturing flexibility specifically for the dentist and clinical professional. As a result of the new connection, iTero intraoral scans can be easily imported to the exocad Chairside CAD software. Using a full range of restorative indications and materials, restorations will be designed within an intuitive user interface and either manufactured from a variety of connected milling and 3D printing systems, or sent to an external production center.

"This relationship sets the standard for unparalleled flexibility in the digital workflow and enables production of a precision-fit restorative solution using integrated milling systems," said Align Technology Chief Marketing Officer, Raphael Pascaud. "Together Align and exocad are providing dental professionals with freedom of choice when determining how to design and produce the desired restoration. It's another step in our continuous development of innovations within the digital workflow and restorative dentistry."

"Quality, predictability, and flexibility are essential to the success of dental professionals who use exocad software worldwide. The ability to drive digital dentistry from end-to-end via our relationship with Align Technology is another example of our innovative, industry leading solutions for dental patients and practitioners around the globe," said exocad CEO, Tillmann Steinbrecher.

Connectivity between iTero scanners and exocad chairside CAD software is expected to be available to customers later in 2017. Both companies have and will continue to collaborate in the development of innovative dental technologies and solutions focused on enhancing digital dentistry and professionals' ability to implement it daily as they provide optimal care for their patients.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology is the leader in modern clear aligner orthodontics that designs, manufactures and markets the Invisalign® system, which provides dental professionals with a range of treatment options for adults and teenagers. Align also offers the iTero 3D digital scanning system and services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry. Align was founded in March 1997 and received FDA clearance to market the Invisalign system in 1998. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign provider in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero 3D digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

About exocad

exocad GmbH is a dynamic and innovative dental CAD/CAM software company committed to expanding the possibilities of digital dentistry and providing its distribution partners flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use software. exocad's technology enables system integrators to turn equipment into comprehensive, class-leading solutions.