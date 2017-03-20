Align Technology Announces Treatment Planning Collaboration With Digital Smile Design

Collaborative Workflow Enables GP Dentists to Combine Invisalign Clear Aligner Treatment with Smile Design Protocols

SAN JOSE, CA and COLOGNE, GERMANY--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) today announced a collaboration with Digital Smile Design (DSD) that provides a streamlined workflow of the Invisalign® system with DSD concept and protocols. This workflow will enable dentists to more easily incorporate tooth alignment with restorative techniques in designing patient smiles by framing the custom digital treatment plan within the patient's facial photos for comprehensive interdisciplinary dental care.

The DSD concept is an interdisciplinary treatment planning approach that combines state of the art restorative and orthodontic dentistry based on the analysis of the patient's facial and dental proportions, together with patient communication tools and techniques to create beautiful smiles for patients. In combination with Invisalign treatment planning, DSD's esthetic, facially-driven smile design protocols and Invisalign clear aligners allow doctors to improve pre-restorative tooth positions and/or tooth alignment prior to starting restorative treatment. The combination results in a less invasive approach that seeks to preserve as much tooth structure as possible.

"We are excited to announce the collaboration with DSD, our first step toward enabling combined teeth straightening with the Invisalign system and restorative workflows to help dentists achieve their ideal aesthetic and functional treatment goals," said Align Technology Chief Marketing Officer, Raphael Pascaud. "Combining clear aligner therapy with restorative treatments is a natural fit as dentists look to offer interdisciplinary dental care with innovative digital applications and techniques like the Invisalign system."

"Providing dentists the ability to visually combine DSD's unique treatment and patient communications tools with Invisalign treatment planning is ideal in designing beautiful smiles," said Digital Smile Design Founder, Dr. Christian Coachman. "This collaboration will enable a systematic digital approach for diagnosis, communication, and treatment planning that is in line with the preferred facial balance."

The collaborative workflow with DSD is expected to be available later in 2017.

