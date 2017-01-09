Align Technology Appoints Lynn Pendergrass to Newly Created Role of Vice President of the Americas Region

SAN JOSE, CA and SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) today announced that Lynn Pendergrass will join the company on February 27, 2017 in the newly created position of vice president and managing director of the Americas region, reporting to president and CEO Joe Hogan. Chris Puco, vice president and managing director of North America, and Ritesh Sharma, managing director of Latin America, will report directly to Ms. Pendergrass. Chris Puco will remain a member of Align's executive management committee.

Pendergrass brings over 20 years' experience running global organizations across a range of industries including consumer, technology, industrial and pharmaceutical. Most recently she was president of Sears Holdings Corporation's $16 billion hardlines division, where she led strategy and execution for its major appliances, tools and lawn and garden businesses, with primary focus on the Kenmore, Craftsman, and Diehard brands. Prior to that, Pendergrass served as worldwide chairman for Johnson & Johnson Consumer, and as U.S. / Americas senior vice president for Hewlett-Packard's Printing & Personal Systems and its Imaging & Printing Group. Pendergrass also spent 22 years at General Electric where she rose through the ranks in various operating and commercial roles and ultimately held several executive management positions in sales and marketing for its Consumer & Industrial division.

Speaking from Align's North America sales kickoff meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona, Joe Hogan, president and CEO, said, "As our business continues to grow and expand we must scale our organization to support the rapidly changing dynamics of our market, technology, and customer channels. With our expansion into Brazil and greater Latin America, I felt it is important to bring all our activities in the Americas region under one leader, similar to our EMEA and APAC regions. I am very excited to introduce Lynn to the entire North America team as we kick off our momentum for the year ahead. She will be instrumental in creating a unified organization and strategy that builds on our success in North America and leverages our initial progress in Latin America to achieve the full potential that the Americas region represents."

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology is the leader in modern Clear Aligner orthodontics that designs, manufactures and markets the Invisalign® system, which provides dental professionals with a range of treatment options for adults and teenagers. Align also offers the iTero 3D digital scanning system and services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry. Align was founded in March 1997 and received FDA clearance to market the Invisalign system in 1998. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign provider in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero 3D digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.