Align Technology Creates Interactive Brand Experience With First Ever Invisalign Store in San Francisco

Invisalign® Pilot Store Will Help Consumers Visualize Better Smiles and Connect with Local Invisalign Doctors for Treatment

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) today announced plans to pilot test its first ever Invisalign store as part of the Company's strategy to help millions of consumers connect with an Invisalign provider to improve their smile with Invisalign® treatment. The goal of the pilot program is to reach consumers who may not be actively considering teeth straightening and help them learn more about how Invisalign treatment can improve their smiles in a convenient retail environment. As part of the Invisalign store experience, consumers will receive a complimentary iTero® intraoral digital scan of their teeth that will include a simulation of how they could look with a better smile. Consumers who subsequently elect to pursue Invisalign treatment will then select a local Invisalign provider and can also be pre-qualified for financing with the ability to customize their down payment, monthly payment, and interest rate in a way that can fit into their budget. The Invisalign pilot store is designed to remove common barriers to seeking a better smile through customized information, financing help, and a quick start to treatment with a local Invisalign provider.

"The Invisalign store pilot program reflects our existing strategy to expand the market for clear aligners to the more than 300 million consumers globally who can benefit from straightening their teeth," said Joe Hogan, President and CEO of Align Technology. "As the most recognized brand in orthodontics, our direct to consumer marketing programs have driven significant volume to Invisalign providers. With the opening of our first Invisalign retail location, our goal is to further increase opportunities to directly connect treatment-ready consumers to Invisalign providers."

This pilot program builds on Align's successful Invisalign Smile Concierge program launched in the U.S. in January 2017, helping consumers who complete a Smile Assessment at Invisalign.com schedule appointments with Invisalign providers of their choice, in their area. Over the past ten months, the Smile Concierge team has scheduled 20 thousand consultations with nearly 800 Invisalign practices across the U.S., and to date, 5 thousand of those consumers have started Invisalign treatment. The Invisalign store pilot program is designed to build on the success of that personalized communication with consumers and determine if providing Invisalign treatment information and an iTero digital scan through a retail experience can help shorten the buying cycle and increase consumer-to-patient conversion.

Due to open in late November in San Francisco, California, the Invisalign pilot store will provide a convenient, interactive retail environment for consumers to learn about the Invisalign treatment process and take the first steps toward a better smile. San Francisco Bay Area Invisalign providers who are interested in learning more about this pilot program are encouraged to contact their Invisalign sales representative.

