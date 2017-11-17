SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - November 17, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) announced an agreement with Glidewell Dental to distribute the iTero Element® intraoral scanning system in North America with the newly unveiled glidewell.io™ In-Office Solution, a chairside restorative ecosystem designed to simplify the process of prescribing and delivering laboratory-quality dental restorations.

Glidewell Dental has provided digital laboratory services for more than 215,000 iTero restorative cases. This new, expanded collaboration will provide doctors with affordable access and a trusted workflow to support same-day dental restorations. The iTero Element scanner will feature Glidewell's fastdesign.io™ software, which serves to auto-design restorations for the clinician's approval or communicate with a lab's digital design technicians as needed. Final designs can be used to prescribe a laboratory milled restoration, or sent to the fastmill.io™ In-Office Unit for immediate chairside milling.

"This is an exciting opportunity to join together to deliver a restorative work flow driven by digital precision and enabling the growth of digital dentistry," said Raphael Pascaud, Align Technology chief marketing, portfolio & business development officer and vice president iTero scanner and services. "This collaboration makes same-day restorations more efficient and accessible for our joint customers, and also introduces the benefits of iTero scanning to the more than 50,000 dentists using Glidewell services."

"Align has long been at the forefront of digital dental technology," said Jim Glidewell, founder and president of Glidewell Dental. "Their pioneering spirit and drive for continued innovation are very much in line with Glidewell Dental's goal to remove barriers to patient treatment, and I couldn't be more excited about this dynamic pairing."

The iTero Element scanner featuring the glidewell.io In-Office Solution is being previewed at the upcoming Greater New York Dental Meeting, November 24 thru 29 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The iTero Element featuring the glidewell.io In-Office Solution is expected to be available to North American customers in Q1 of 2018. Glidewell customers can contact their Glidewell sales representative to place an order beginning November 17.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign provider in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

About Glidewell Dental

Glidewell Dental is among the world's largest producers of custom restorative services, and recognized as an industry-leading materials and devices manufacturer. Established in 1970 in Orange County, California, Glidewell continues to build on its storied history of technological innovation and continuing education, committed to making comprehensive treatment more accessible to patients domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit GlidewellDental.com.

glidewell.io, fastdesign.io, and fastmill.io are trademarks of Prismatik Dentalcraft, Inc.