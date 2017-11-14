Align Technology Files Six Patent Infringement Lawsuits Asserting 26 Patents Against 3Shape

Align's Inventions Infringed by Trios Intraoral Scanning System and Restorative and Orthodontic Software

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) today announced that it has filed six patent infringement lawsuits asserting 26 patents against 3Shape A/S, a Danish corporation, and a related U.S. corporate entity, asserting that 3Shape's Trios intraoral scanning system and Dental System software infringe Align patents.

Align filed two Section 337 complaints with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) alleging that 3Shape violates U.S. trade laws by selling for importation and importing its infringing Trios intraoral scanning system and Dental System software. Align's ITC complaints seek cease and desist orders and exclusion orders prohibiting the importation of 3Shape's Trios scanning system and Dental System software products into the U.S.

Align also filed four separate complaints in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware alleging patent infringement by 3Shape's Trios intraoral scanning system and Dental System software. All of these district court complaints seek monetary damages and injunctive relief against further infringement.

Commenting on Align's patent infringement lawsuits against 3Shape, Roger E. George, vice president, legal affairs and general counsel for Align said, "Over the past 20 years, Align has been at the forefront of digital dentistry evolution, and it is committed to continued innovation and technology development to facilitate the adoption of digital dentistry. The 26 patents we are asserting are integral components of our broad patent portfolio and represent key inventions and technologies fundamental to Align's digital dentistry strategy. Align is a leader in the intraoral scanning systems and digital dentistry market and we will not allow competitors to copy our products and their features or infringe our patents. We will vigorously defend our intellectual property, whether it relates to clear aligners, dental scanners, or digital dentistry more broadly. We have strong legal claims against 3Shape and believe we will succeed both at the ITC and in the federal district court."

Align's twenty-six patents asserted against 3Shape are:

Patent No. Title 9,615,901 Method and apparatus for imaging three-dimensional structure 9,566,132 Smile Designer 9,510,757 Identification of areas of interest during intraoral scans 9,451,873 Automatic selection and locking of intraoral images 9,427,916 Method for preparing a physical plaster model 9,299,192 Methods and systems for creating and interacting with three dimensional virtual models 9,101,433 Method and apparatus for colour imaging a three-dimensional structure 8,845,330 Method for preparing a physical plaster model 8,734,149 Systems and methods for fabricating a dental template 8,675,207 Method and apparatus for colour imaging a three-dimensional structure 8,638,448 Method and apparatus for imaging three-dimensional structure 8,638,447 Method and apparatus for imaging three-dimensional structure 8,545,221 Smile Designer 8,454,364 Method for preparing a physical plaster model 8,451,456 Method and apparatus for colour imaging a three-dimensional structure 8,363,228 Method and apparatus for colour imaging a three-dimensional structure 8,092,215 Smile Designer 7,112,065 Method for defining a finish line of a dental prosthesis 7,092,107 Method and apparatus for imaging three-dimensional structure 7,056,115 Systems and methods for fabricating a dental template 6,948,931 Digitally modeling the deformation of gingival tissue during orthodontic treatment 6,845,175 Dental image processing method and system 6,685,470 Digitally modeling the deformation of gingival tissue during orthodontic treatment 6,514,074 Digitally modeling the deformation of gingival 6,334,853 Method for obtaining a dental occlusion map 6,227,850 Teeth viewing system

