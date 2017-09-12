SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) introduced a new global brand identity for the company's leading iTero® scanning system and innovative tools at the recent bi-annual Invisalign GP Summit customer event. The introduction of a new, vibrant brand identity for the iTero scanner reflects its critical and central role in digital treatment and the practice of the future.

The iTero scanning system simplifies the digital workflow and empowers doctors to embrace the transformative power of visualization. More than just a high-tech scanning solution, the iTero system and tools are doctor-friendly, patient-friendly, and staff-friendly additions to any office. Align's investment in its first ever global rebranding for the iTero scanning system and technology will help accelerate scanner growth by further differentiating the iTero scanner.

"The new iTero brand identity is more human and empowering than ever before. It communicates our commitment to creating technology that works for people, not the other way around -- making iTero scanners an extension of our customers' skills," said Raphael Pascaud, Chief Marketing, Portfolio and Business Development Officer at Align. "We believe iTero scanners can revolutionize doctors' communication and treatment planning, as well as the patient experience for practices of all sizes, all over the world."

The iTero scanning system enables dental professionals to provide high-quality restorative, orthodontic, and dental hygiene care which improve patient outcomes and increase office efficiency. Recent features launched with the iTero Element scanner system include TimeLapse technology, Invisalign 3D Progress Tracking and Patient Simulation Sharing, each of which enables proactive dialogue with patients regarding their treatment options.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign provider in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.