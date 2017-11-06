Align Technology Opens First Office in Canada to Support Continued Growth

Invisalign providers seeing benefits of Invisalign treatment among teen patients

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - November 06, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN), makers of the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners, has opened its first office in Canada to support continued growth across the region. Canada is Align's second largest country market* and has a large opportunity for expansion and accelerated growth among both adult and teen consumers interested in Invisalign treatment.

In March, Invisalign treatment with Mandibular Advancement was launched in Canada and has helped raise visibility of Invisalign treatment for teenagers. Invisalign treatment with Mandibular Advancement is the first clear aligner solution for Class II correction in growing tween and teen patients.** This new offering combines the benefits of the most advanced clear aligner system in the world with features for moving the lower jaw forward while simultaneously aligning the teeth -- all based on a digital process.

Commenting on the impact of a digital approach for younger patients, Dr. Milos Lekic, an Invisalign provider in Winnipeg, Canada, said, "With the launch of Mandibular Advancement and because of my practice's renewed commitment to being fully digital and phasing out the use of metal braces, I started 162 patients in Invisalign treatment since March. Of those, 120 were teenagers and 24 were treated with the Mandibular Advancement feature. This is compared to only three Invisalign cases I started in 2016. I am seeing the benefits of switching from an analog to digital method of orthodontics, not just with the Mandibular Advancement feature, but with Invisalign treatment and the iTero Element intra-oral scanner."

"We are seeing a positive correlation between those Invisalign providers who choose Invisalign treatment with Mandibular Advancement and increased utilization among their teen patient base with a 46% year-over-year increase in Invisalign teen case shipments compared to 17% last year," said Align Technology VP and General Manager, Sian Roberts. "The Invisalign system is providing our customers with features that give them more reasons to be confident they can achieve their desired outcomes, especially with their teenage patients."

Sian Roberts joined Align as VP and General Manager, Canada in February and is responsible for the go-to-market strategy and operational execution of Align Technology's products and services for the Canadian region. Ms. Roberts brings a broad range of leadership experience including strategy development and execution in both B2C and B2B markets. She has held several management positions in large global organizations including Canadian General Manager for Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, makers of ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses.

The Canadian office is located in the heart of downtown Toronto and the local team is seeking talent for various roles across the country. For more information about career opportunities at Align and to learn more about how our employees have helped create over 4.9 million smiles globally with Invisalign clear aligners, please visit www.aligntech.com/careers or follow the #LifeatAlign recruitment campaign on Align's LinkedIn page.

* Based on Invisalign case volume, rolling four quarters.

** Invisalign Teen with mandibular advancement is pending 510(k) clearance and is not yet available in the United States.

