The Millionth iTero Element Scan is for an Invisalign Patient

SAN JOSE, CA and COLOGNE, GERMANY--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) today announced that over one million scans have been submitted using the iTero Element® scanner since it was introduced in 2015 at the world's leading trade fair, International Dental Show conference in Cologne, Germany. The one millionth scan submitted was for an Invisalign patient being treated by Dr. Troy Moore, a general dental practitioner who has practiced for nearly 20 years in Amarillo, Texas.

"I am thrilled that my Invisalign case submission was the one millionth iTero Element scan," said Dr. Troy Moore. "As a general practitioner dentist, I was interested in increasing efficiencies in my practice and adopting Invisalign treatment more fully. I learned about the iTero Element scanner and how it could benefit my overall practice while attending the Reingage Invisalign course in 2016. I went from doing about six Invisalign case starts per quarter using PVS impressions, to doing over 60 per quarter by scanning patients with the iTero Element scanner. We also use the iTero Element scanner for our restorative cases, which produces a scan so accurate that restorations fit better than ever before and remakes from the laboratory are rarely needed. It is so user friendly, fast and easy to scan that my team refuses to use any other scanner than our iTero Element scanner."

"Reaching our one millionth iTero Element scan in less than two years from its launch, and having it be for an Invisalign patient is an exciting milestone for our company and demonstrates the trust and dedication our doctors share with Align to improve patient outcomes," said Raphael Pascaud, Align Technology Chief Marketing Officer. "The proven iTero digital technology enables doctors to perform high levels of restorative and orthodontic workflows that enhance their patient care and help them grow their practice."

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology is the leader in modern clear aligner orthodontics that designs, manufactures and markets the Invisalign system, which provides dental professionals with a range of treatment options for adults and teenagers. The Company also offers the iTero 3D digital scanning system and services for orthodontic and restorative dentistry. Align Technology was founded in March 1997 and received FDA clearance to market Invisalign clear aligners in 1998. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about Invisalign treatment or to find an Invisalign provider in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero scanner, please visit www.itero.com