Align Technology to Announce First Quarter 2017 Results on April 27, 2017

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) announced today that the Company will report first quarter 2017 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2017 after the close of market. Financial results will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.aligntech.com.

Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results. The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) and will also be available as an audio web cast live via the Internet. To access the web cast, please visit http://investor.aligntech.com. To access the conference call, please dial 201-689-8261 approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archived audio web cast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion and will remain available for approximately 12 months. Additionally, a telephonic replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 with conference number 13658703 followed by #. The replay must be accessed from international locations by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the same account and conference numbers referenced above. The telephonic replay will be available through 5:30 p.m. ET on May 11, 2017.

