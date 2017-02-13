Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conference

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) today announced that John Morici, chief financial officer of Align Technology is scheduled to speak at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference. The presentation, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.

Conference: Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2017

Presentation: 11:00 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. Eastern Time

Speaker: John Morici, CFO

