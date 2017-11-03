Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - November 03, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ : ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentation, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.

Conference: Credit Suisse 26th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Presentation: 2:10 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. Mountain Standard Time

Speakers: John Morici, CFO

Shirley Stacy, VP Finance, Corporate and Investor Communications

Conference: 2017 Northcoast Research Fall Management Forum

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2017

Format: One-on-One Forum, No Company Presentation

Speakers: John Morici, CFO

Yin Cantor, Director, Corporate and Investor Communications

