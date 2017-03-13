Alkaline Water Co. Achieves Record Sales in February 2017

Company records 122% sales revenue increase over February 2016

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. ( OTCQB : WTER), bottled under the trademark Alkaline88®, (the "Company"), are very pleased to announce record sales for the month of February 2017 with sales revenue exceeding $1,300,000. The Company, the creator of an innovative state of the art proprietary electrolysis beverage process, packages and sells its Alkaline88®water in 1 gallon, 3 liter, 1 liter, 700ml and 500ml sizes.

We have begun to experience strong sell through of Alkaline88® in recently added Top 75 Grocery Stores customers of Food Lion LLC and Southeastern Grocers LLCs'- BI-LO, Harveys, and Winn-Dixie stores. We continue to see significant sales growth in Arizona, Texas, Northern and Southern California. For the 20th straight month Alkaline88® remains the number one (#1) selling alkaline water in Southern California and Arizona (as reported by Nielsen for the 52 weeks ending January 14, 2017).

"It is very satisfying that in the dead of winter, we achieved a record sales month and fully expect a record quarter. Our sell through and growth in the Western United States has continued to propel the company forward," Richard A. Wright, COO of The Company, comments. "Recently to accelerate our national sales efforts we have hired three additional salespeople dedicated to specific regions of the country. We now expect much of our growth in FY 2018 (which begins April 1st) will be on the densely populated East Coast. This is a very exciting time for the Company and its shareholders," concludes Mr. Wright.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc. ( OTCQB : WTER):

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has developed an innovative, state of the art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing the retail sale of its cost-effectively packaged Alkaline88 water beverage products. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program and is available for consumer sales at over 29,000 retail locations across the United States. Learn more about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. by visiting: www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About Alkaline88:

Alkaline88 is a premier bottled alkaline drinking water with an 8.8-pH balance. Enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes, the product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. Learn more about the science of Alkaline88 at www.alkaline88.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, we are even more excited about the prospects for continued growth, we now expect much of our growth in FY 2018 (which begins April 1st) will be on the densely populated East Coast, and we fully expect a record quarter .The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, amongst others, that the demand for the Company's products will continue to significantly grow; that there will be continued expansion of direct store distributor sales; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new technology; that there will be an increase in the number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company's products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company's growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.