Alkaline Water Co. Appoints Retail Veterans Al Marasca and Frank Lazaran to Advisory Board

Board Draws on Members' 80 years of Experience to Help Guide National Expansion

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. ( OTCQB : WTER), with products bottled under the trademark Alkaline88, (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of two veteran retail food executives, Al Marasca and Frank Lazaran, to its 2017 advisory board.

The Company is the creator of an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis beverage process. The Company packages and sells its alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1-liter, 700ml and 500ml sizes to over 29,000 retail locations in all 50 states.

Per the advisory board charter previously adopted by the Company, the sole responsibility of the members of the advisory board is to meet and make recommendations to the board of directors of the Company as to matters within the areas of their experience and expertise. With a combined 80 years of experience, the Company's board will draw on members' insights and knowledge for guidance as we grow the brand nationally.

About Mr. Al Marasca:

Mr. Marasca comes to The Alkaline Water Company as a 40-year veteran of Ralphs Grocery Company of Los Angeles, CA. In 1998, he completed his tenure at Ralphs as president and chief operating officer, culminating a distinguished career that included leadership positions in store operations, marketing and human resources.

In recent years, Marasca has served as senior advisor to Stater Brothers Supermarkets, a $4 billion supermarket chain in Southern California, and on the advisory board of the former Haggens Supermarkets, which at the time was an $800 million dollar supermarket chain in Washington state. Today he operates Chadbourne Communications, through which he has also served as a consultant to several sales and marketing companies throughout the country.

Marasca is a director and past president of the Western Association of Food Chains, and a former director of the Food Marketing Institute. His charitable and civic activities include serving as president of the City of Hope Food Industry Circle, and he is a former member of the board of regents of Loyola Marymount University. He was also a director of the California Retailers Association and a member of the board of directors for the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce. Full bio is available at http://ir.thealkalinewaterco.com/management-team

About Mr. Frank Lazaran:

Mr. Lazaran also comes to The Alkaline Water Company as a 40-year veteran in the retail food industry. He was chairman, CEO and president of Marsh Supermarkets, a multi-format regional food retailer based in Indianapolis, IN, where he led the company in a successful turnaround. Prior to his appointment at Marsh, Lazaran served as CEO, president and director of Winn-Dixie Stores, a publicly traded company and one of the largest supermarket chains in the Southeast. In addition, he was chairman of the board of Bahamas Supermarkets. He was recruited to Winn-Dixie following a successful tenure at Randalls Food Markets in Houston, TX, where he served as president. Frank began his career at Ralphs Grocery Company, where he spent 23 years and held senior level positions, including group vice president of sales, advertising and merchandising.

In 2011, he founded Galazarano Consulting and Investments and operates the business as a consultant primarily to the grocery industry. He is also an operating partner in the private equity firm New State Capital. His full bio is available at http://ir.thealkalinewaterco.com/management-team

"We are thrilled that both Mr. Marasca and Mr. Lazaran have accepted positions on our FY2018 advisory board. Their vast knowledge and expertise in the industry will be instrumental in ensuring we continue our rapid expansion east of the Mississippi," states Richard Wright, COO of The Alkaline Water Company.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. ( OTCQB : WTER) has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The Company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing for retail sale of its cost-effectively packaged Alkaline88 water beverage products. Visit: www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88's premier alkaline water is 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water, enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.