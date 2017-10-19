Alkaline Water Co. Expands Reach with Bodega Latina, dba "El Super"

Another of the "Top 75 Retailers and Wholesalers" Selling Alkaline88®

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. ( OTCQB : WTER) (the "Company"), with products bottled under the trademark Alkaline88®, is pleased to announce that Bodega Latina Corporation, dba El Super, is now selling Alkaline88® water in the 3-liter and 500ml sizes.

The Company is the creator of an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis beverage process. The Company packages and sells its alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1-liter, 700ml and 500ml sizes to over 32,000 retail locations in all 50 states.

"Alkaline88's®'record growth continues. Our placement into El Super (number 64 on the Supermarket News list of 2017 Top 75 Retailers and Wholesalers) makes Alkaline88® available in over 32,000 retail locations nationwide," stated Richard A. Wright, president and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. "El Super operates stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas and will be instrumental in maintaining our dominance in the Southwest. We are pleased to add another major retailer to our growing customer base."

About El Super: Bodega Latina Corporation, doing business as El Super, entered the grocery retail marketplace with its first store in South Gate, California, in June 1997. Headquartered in Paramount, California, El Super is focused on offering the communities it serves exceptional service and quality products in clean, modern and welcoming stores.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. ( OTCQB : WTER) has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The Company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing for retail sale its cost-effectively packaged Alkaline88® water beverage products. Visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About Alkaline Water Products: Alkaline88®'s premier alkaline water is an 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

