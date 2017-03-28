Alkaline Water Co. Initiates National Roll-Out of Single-Serving Sizes

Move Extends Product Line of One of the Country's Fastest-Growing Alkaline Waters

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. ( OTCQB : WTER), with products bottled under the trademark Alkaline88® (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has initiated a national roll-out of its single-serving product labeled under the brand name Alkaline88® to mirror its bulk alkaline water, which is America's #1 selling brand in the bulk category.

The Company is the creator of an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis beverage process. The Company packages and sells its alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1-liter, 700ml and 500ml sizes to over 29,000 retail locations in all 50 states.

In FY 2018, which begins on April 1, the Company's national expansion plans will become a reality. To maximize its sales efforts, the Company has redesigned its single-servings labels. The 3-liter and 1-gallon products are already being sold in 29,000 stores nationwide. The new design offers a beautiful, consistent appearance throughout the entire product line.

"Great branding and consistent messaging drive product sales," states Frank Chessman, Director of Sales for the Company. "The new look creates one of the simplest and most identifiable brand labels in the category. I believe the initiative will give our single-serve bottles a significant sales boost this coming year. Now more than ever, it's a great time for our retail partners to add all SKUs that are available from the Alkaline88® 'Family of Products,' one of the best-tasting, fastest-growing alkaline waters in the United States," concludes Mr. Chessman.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. ( OTCQB : WTER) has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The Company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing for retail sale its cost-effectively packaged Alkaline88® water beverage products. Visit: www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88®'s premier alkaline water is an 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These statements include FY 2018, which begins on April 1, when the Company's national expansion plans will become a reality. The new look creates one of the simplest and most identifiable brand labels in the category. The Company believes the rebranding will give its single-serve bottles a significant boost in sales this coming year. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.