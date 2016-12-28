SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Dec 28, 2016) - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. ( OTCQB : WTER) (the "Company"), developers of an innovative, state-of-the art, proprietary electrolysis beverage process packaged and sold in 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes under the trade name Alkaline88®, is pleased to announce that its 700ml sports-top product is now available at 300 7-Eleven stores in Southern California.

"Just in time for the New Year, Southern California consumers can now buy our convenient 700ml sports-top bottle of Alkaline88® at over 300 7-Eleven franchise stores in the region," states Richard A. Wright, COO of the Alkaline Water Company Inc. "These same consumers can also find our bulk size products in virtually every major grocery chain in the region. Our brand is the #1 selling 3-liter and 1-gallon alkaline water in the region. Our 7-Eleven and other c-store presence should grow substantially in the coming months as we expand our single-serving SKUs into the region," concludes Mr. Wright.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc. ( OTCQB : WTER):

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing the retail sale of its cost-effective packaged Alkaline88® water beverage products. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program and is available for consumer sales at major retail locations across the United States. Learn more about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. by visiting: www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About Alkaline88®:

Alkaline88® is a premier bottled alkaline drinking water with an 8.8-pH balance. Enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes, the product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, and 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. Learn more about the science of Alkaline88® at www.alkaline88.com.

About 7-Eleven

7-Eleven is an international chain of convenience stores that operates, franchises and licenses some 56,600 stores in 18 countries. Its iconic products have become a big part of the American culture. The chain was known as Tote'm Stores until renamed in 1946. 7-Eleven Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. Its parent company, Seven-Eleven Japan Co., Ltd., is located in Chiyoda, Tokyo. Seven-Eleven Japan is held by the Seven & I Holdings Co.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.'s expectations for continued growth and expansion of the Alkaline88® brand over the next fiscal year. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States of America. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions will prove to be accurate, investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.