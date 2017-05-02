SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. ( OTCQB : WTER), bottled under the trademark Alkaline88®, (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Harris Teeter -- a division of The Kroger Co. -- headquartered in Matthews, N.C, will carry Alkaline88® water in our four best-selling sizes: 1-gallon, 3 liter, 1 liter, and 700ML

The Company is the creator of an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis beverage process. The Company packages and sells its alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1-liter, 700ml and 500ml sizes to over 29,000 retail locations in all 50 states.

"This announcement is another milestone for our company," said Richard A. Wright, CEO and president of the Alkaline Water Company. "Harris Teeter is the first major supermarket chain to take our top four SKUs on their initial order. This adds another major East Coast retailer to our growing list of East Coast chains. Harris Teeter is the number one chain in Charlotte-area grocery market with over 20 percent market share. We expect tremendous sales volume from these stores over the next six months."

About Harris Teeter: Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. ( NYSE : KR). The regional grocery chain employs approximately 30,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88®'s premier alkaline water is an 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future including; "we expect tremendous sales volume form these store over the next 6 month." Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.