SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. ( OTCQB : WTER), with products bottled under the trademark Alkaline88® (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Affiliated Foods Inc., headquartered in Amarillo, Texas, is now selling Alkaline88® water in the 3-liter and 500ml sizes.

The Company is the creator of an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis beverage process. The Company packages and sells its alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1-liter, 700ml and 500ml sizes to over 31,000 retail locations in all 50 states.

"The addition of Affiliated Foods to our customer base is yet another milestone in our continued success and expansion across the Southwest. Affiliated Foods has a staggering 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center, which services over 700 retail locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Arkansas. The distribution center is within 550 miles of one of our primary co-packing facilities, CFORCE Bottling (Navasota, Texas), which will allow for decreased shipping costs and increased profitability," Richard A. Wright, president and CEO, commented. "This is a great opportunity to expand our presence in the Southwest and our push to be the No. 1 alkaline water brand in the region."

About Affiliated Foods: In late 1945, a group of independent retailers from Oklahoma, New Mexico and the panhandle of Texas banded together to form Panhandle Associated Grocers, Inc. later to become Affiliated Foods, Inc. Today, some 70 years later, the legacy of those tenacious owner-retailers is realized in a company that supplies locations in seven states with yearly sales in excess of $1 billion. An amazing 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center, a fleet of efficient tractor/trailer units, a milk plant, a bakery, and a potato storage and packaging facility are assets utilized by this generation of grocery owners. A bright future is set for the next 70 years. For more information, visit http://www.afiama.com/Wordpress/.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. ( OTCQB : WTER) has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The Company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing for retail sale of its cost-effectively packaged Alkaline88® water beverage products. Visit: www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About Alkaline Water Products: Alkaline88®'s premier alkaline water is an 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products and operating as a development-stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, competition in the industry in which we operate, and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.