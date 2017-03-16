SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. ( OTCQB : WTER), bottled under the trademark Alkaline88®, (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Festival Foods grocery stores, headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin, are now selling Alkaline88® water in the 1-gallon size. Festival Foods is serviced through UNFI wholesale distribution company.

The Company is the creator of an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis beverage process. The Company packages and sells its alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1-liter, 700ml and 500ml sizes to over 29,000 retail locations in all 50 states.

"On February 1, 2017, Festival Foods was named number eight in Supermarket News' '2016 Top 50 Small Chains and Independents,' with estimated sales of $865 million," stated Richard A. Wright, COO of the Alkaline Water Company. "And in August 2016, Festival Foods was featured as the 'World's Greatest Grocery Store' on the ION Network's 'World's Greatest' show. It's obvious that Festival Foods is a wonderful, well-run family- and employee-owned chain that brings quality products like Alkaline88® to its guests. It is an important part of the communities it serves, and we are proud to be chosen as one of its product offerings. As summer comes to the Badger State, Alkaline88® will now be available to another 5.5 million thirsty consumers," concluded Mr. Wright.

About Festival Foods Festival Foods is a family and employee-owned company founded in 1946 as a Skogen's IGA that began operating as Festival Foods in 1990. It employs 6,300 full- and part-time associates and operates 24 full-service, state-of-the-art supermarkets as well as Lakeside Sentry Foods in Paddock Lake, Wisconsin. Festival Foods is a culture-driven company committed to building relationships with guests and associates, serving communities, providing excellent service and investing in its associates. For more information visit https://www.festfoods.com.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. ( OTCQB : WTER) has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. Visit: www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About Alkaline Water Products

Alkaline88®'s premier alkaline water is an 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

