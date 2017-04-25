Alkame Water Inks Deal For New Production and Warehouse Campus

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Alkame Holdings, Inc. ( OTC : ALKM), a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly products, is pleased to announce today that they have moved their manufacturing and production into a significantly larger and more efficient campus based outside of Portland Oregon at the confluence of the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. After several obstacles and hurdles, Alkame, through persistence and creative out of the box forward thinking, was able to locate and structure a multi-year deal for new manufacturing and warehousing.

This positive step forward for Alkame brings a massive multi-building campus equipped with 3 different sets of bottling and manufacturing equipment, meeting and executive offices, its own in-house laboratory to work on formulations, testing, and new product development concepts, with plenty of warehouse space for storage and drop shipping, and easy access to interstate highway and rail traffic. When ready for expansion, there is even enough space and buildings for Alkame's future longer term plans, which call for a potential aquaculture fish farming operation, and a large scale medical marijuana grow operation -- all within the same Alkame campus.

Our primary manufacturing facility has jumped almost 10x its size, from the original 6,000 square feet, and from 1 clean room to 3. The companies now house both hot and cold fill production lines, including multiple mixing tanks, a versatile bottling line (glass or plastic in a wide variety of shapes and sizes), a wide assortment of fill heads and spin fillers, a 75-foot pasteurization tunnel, automated metal cappers, 650HP Boiler, shrink tunnel, date coders, labelers, and much, much, more.

Alkame will now be able to expand its manufacturing and line extension items under its own labels, and offer additional co-pack products and opportunities in a variety of private label programs & customized co-packing solutions for a variety of specialty gourmet items that include FDA, Organic, and Kosher certified. New beverage items, like Coffee & Tea, Lemonade, Bloody Mary & Margarita drink mixes, cocktail mixes, and will now also include additional items such as sauces, condiments, jams, jellies, dressings, salsas, soups, and several other all natural, organic and specialty food items.

Robert Eakle, Alkame CEO, stated, "We are extremely excited about the possibilities the campus opens Alkame up to. This new location will allow us to dramatically increase our infrastructure and production capabilities, our capacity, and our output, while enhancing our ability to expand into both our Hemp & CBD co-packing business. We've been diligently cultivating that business with many different new and exciting products, for both food and beverage verticals and channels, utilizing Alkame's unique patented water treatment technology whenever possible. Alkame Holdings and its subsidiaries can grow and mature together on the campus, with plenty of room and equipment to execute our longer-term growth expansion plans. This move makes sense on so many levels, that we just couldn't be any more excited."

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries market and distribute enhanced waters utilizing an exclusive patented formula and technology to create enhanced water with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications to utilize its Intellectual Property by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as the growing aqua-culture industry, consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, as well as many other various water treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.