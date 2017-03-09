All 60 Homes at Brighton, a New Community in the South Bay, Have Been Sold

New Neighborhood in East Torrance Fulfills Need of Extremely Underserved Area

WEST CARSON, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Brandywine Homes announced that all 60 single-family detached homes at Brighton, a 4.46-acre community in unincorporated West Carson just east of Torrance in southwestern Los Angeles County, have been sold.

"We're not surprised buyers snapped up these spacious, versatile homes," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "Brighton's convenient location can't be beat, with award-winning schools, parks and great shopping nearby, yet quality homes here are hard to find."

Brighton is one of only a handful of new home communities in the South Bay area. With a population approaching one million, Torrance and other nearby communities face a housing shortage because the existing supply is aging and developable land is scarce. The area offers diverse employment and serves as a residential area for downtown Los Angeles.

Brighton offered three- and four-bedroom homes ranging from 1,639 to 2,000 square feet, designed to appeal to young singles and couples, growing families, established families with children and empty nesters with prices starting in the $500,000s.

With its proximity to Interstate 405, the 110 Freeway and the Pacific Coast Highway, Brighton is within easy commuting distance to 3.1 million jobs, the Los Angeles International Airport and downtown Los Angeles, near excellent schools and shopping and within a mile and a half of 10 public parks.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there -- making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.