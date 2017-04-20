"All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett" Becomes Exclusive to C-Suite Radio

Business podcast leaves CBS and Play.it network, launches exclusively on C-Suite Radio to bring podcasts to TV; supported by Zype's OTT video platform

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett, a leading business podcast, is announcing they are now an exclusive member of C-Suite Radio and no longer part of CBS and the Play.it network. C-Suite Radio, the first and only business podcast network and part of the C-Suite Network, is the premier source of the world's leading business podcasts for c-suite leaders, business executives and entrepreneurs.

C-Suite Radio will be part of a new initiative that features podcasts on TV and will have its own channel powered by Zype, a cloud-based video distribution service. Zype's video platform makes it easier for broadcasters, publishers, and top podcasters like C-Suite Radio to connect directly with their audience on every screen. The OTT video platform ensures scalable content delivery and has complete video distribution on the web, mobile, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Smart TVs.

All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett features insightful conversations around the most compelling topics in business today. Guests offer an astute perspective in the form of personal narratives, challenges faced, setbacks overcome, innovations pioneered, objectives met, and lessons learned. Past guests have included GE's Beth Comstock, Steve Forbes, Piers Morgan, Gene Simmons, Kevin Jonas, Jon Taffer, Christie Hefner, and more.

"We appreciate and are grateful for our affiliation with CBS -- we were there for the launch as one of the headliners and it has been a wonderful run," said All Business host Jeffrey Hayzlett. "We aired over 100 episodes on CBS Radio and Play.it, but it's time to move forward with the next phase."

C-Suite Radio offers premium content through a series of shows, ranging in topics from sales and marketing to social media, leadership and management. As part of the C-Suite Network umbrella, C-Suite Radio looks to provide its audience with the knowledge and understanding needed to succeed in today's business world.

Hayzlett added, "We want to concentrate on just business and C-Suite Radio is the first and only all business podcast network. Since 'All business' is our name, it's not only a natural fit, it's the right fit for our listeners, advertisers and for our big continual growth. C-Suite Radio is tuning up the volume on business and we want to continue to be the headliner leading the growth of the network."

For more information, visit http://www.c-suiteradio.com or http://www.zype.com.

About C-Suite Network:

C-Suite Network is the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above.

C-Suite Network brings leaders together through a private online community for executives. C-Suite Network also offers invitation-only conferences held three times per year, custom-tailored content on the C-Suite Network blog, C-Suite TV, C-Suite Radio, C-Suite Book Club, and educational programs from C-Suite Academy. Learn more at www.c-suitenetwork.com, or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About C-Suite Radio

C-Suite Radio is the premier source of the world's leading business podcasts for C-Suite leaders and business executives, featuring shows covering a range of topics, including sales, marketing, leadership, social media, finance, and management. C-Suite radio features premium content from top thought leaders, designed to increase knowledge, deepen understanding, and build skills to enhance readers' personal and professional lives. Visit C-Suite Radio online and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

About Zype

Zype is the cloud video distribution service for OTT that makes it easy for digital broadcasters and publishers to launch and scale live and on-demand video businesses. The Zype video platform provides publishing, monetization, streaming, audience management, and analytics software that is integrated into hundreds of web, mobile, and TV apps and engaged by millions of viewers every month. Zype launched in 2014 and is headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles.