All Covered Named to CRN's Elite 150 for 7th Year in a Row

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Konica Minolta's IT Services Division, All Covered, to its 2017 Managed Service Provider 500 (MSP500) list in the Elite 150 category for the seventh consecutive year.

The annual list recognizes solutions providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

"Providers [such as All Covered] play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America by helping organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate them," said Robert Faltera, CEO, The Channel Company.

"We're pleased once again to be a part of the Elite 150 and view this as a testament to our seven year track record of expertise as a provider of technology solutions," said Todd Croteau, president of All Covered. "Our staff of over 800 engineers have been navigating the complex and ever changing landscape of IT in all types of environments."

The MSP500 list was featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility, cloud services, and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Our All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 10 consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2016 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaUS.

