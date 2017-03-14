All New Spa and Wellness Experience Unveiled at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

Celebrate the new spa sanctuary in Miami Beach featuring a fresh redesign, outdoor treatment menu, state-of-the-art fitness facility and destination inspired therapies with a limited time offer

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Today, The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach celebrates its grand opening, bringing a new level wellness sanctuary to the heart of Miami. An oasis to relax, replenish, and rejuvenate, The Spa features a new design with 14 treatment rooms, relaxation pods, a Timeless Capsule, men's and women's locker rooms and wet areas, and a state-of-the-art fitness facility. The Spa menu features new signature destination treatments, an outdoor menu to be enjoyed at special spa cabanas near the beach and pool, as well as therapies from ESPA. The enhanced 16,000 square foot spa in South Beach uses enticing scents and calming sounds to create a multi-sensory environment representative of the cultural mix of Miami. To celebrate the grand opening, the Ladies and Gentlemen from the spa also performed a special sage smudging ceremony to cleanse and purify it of its past and welcome in new fresh energy. From now until June 30, 2017, guests can book the Spa Sanctuary package for a taste of the new spa, including overnight accommodations and signature treatments from $799 per night.

"Opening our new spa is such a special moment for the hotel," said Sase Gjorsovski, General Manager The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach. "The new space is serene and meditative, offering a true sanctuary for wellness, while the treatments bring to life vibrant Miami flavors in a one-of-a-kind spa journey synonymous with the allure and glamour of South Beach."

New signature destination treatments at The Spa combine botanical herbs, rich sea minerals, and essential oils, celebrating the vibrant Latin heritage of Miami. The Rhythm Massage is an energizing full body massage set to the rhythms of Salsa, Flamenco and Spanish guitar and using Mojito or Piña Colada scented oils for a full sensory experience.

A new outdoor spa will offer guests the opportunity to book pool or beachside services throughout the day. The menu features a variety of express spa treatments including facials with sunscreen application, hydrating foot and exfoliation treatments, hair and scalp massages, cooling soothe aloe wraps, hair braiding, body buffs and firming face mask enhancements.

Guests will find the relaxation pods and the Timeless Capsule particularly unique to The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach. Relaxation pods are private, tranquil spaces offering solitude, relaxation and quiet contemplation, designed specifically to mimic a "cocoon" like experience. Each pod features a zero gravity chair designed to create the feeling of weightlessness. Practical yet innovative, the Timeless Capsule is an elliptical room designed to accommodate time-restricted guests of all ages on an individual or group basis, allowing them to extended or condense their spa experience with minimum human interaction.

A redesign of the Miami resort hotel's 24-hour fitness center features new cutting-edge equipment -- including treadmills, elliptical trainers, and stationary bicycles -- by Technogym®. Guests will be able to stay on track of their fitness goals during their visit to South Beach with new interactive capabilities including the MyWellness app. For guests who prefer a more personalized workout, complimentary yoga and boot camp classes are held twice daily in the mornings on the beach. Personal training is also available upon request.

To celebrate the opening of the new spa, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is featuring the Spa Sanctuary package, offering travelers the perfect pampering retreat this spring. Starting from $799 per night, the offer includes overnight deluxe accommodations, complimentary valet and resort fee, an 80-minute Stress Relief Massage, 80-minute Custom Facial, and 20-minute experience in the new custom brand Timeless Capsule.

Additionally, from now until April 30, 2017, guests who book any 80-minute or 100-minute spa service can enjoy a complimentary Enhancement service, including the Lifestage Anti-Aging Booster; Micro-Current treatment; Alpha Beta Peel; Hand, Foot and Back Reviver; Moroccan Oil Scalp Treatment; Hot Stone Melter; or Smooth and Firm Body Butter application.

The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. In addition to signature therapies and treatments, the Miami Beach Spa also features a full-service salon with hair, nails, waxing and makeup services. Reservations for The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach can be booked online or by calling (786) 276-4090.

About The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

Located steps from Ocean Drive, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is a luxury property that lies in the heart of South Beach. Featuring 375 guest rooms, the property is a restored Art Moderne building in Miami's Art Deco district, close to renowned shopping, dining and nightlife. The property offers a recently redesigned Ritz-Carlton spa with a first-of-its-kind 'Timeless Capsule' concept and traditional ESPA treatments. New to the hotel in 2017, TATEL Miami restaurant will serve up a mix of traditional Spanish cuisine along with modern variations of the classics in an upbeat, stylish setting. Additionally, the property houses a multi-million dollar art collection, a signature Club Lounge, The DiLido Beach Club - the only oceanfront restaurant on South Beach, oceanfront cabanas, a 24-hour fitness center, over 20,000 square feet of meeting space and an elevated outdoor pool overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. For additional information about The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, please call (800) 241-3333, the hotel directly at (786) 276-4000, a travel professional or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at www.ritzcarlton.com.