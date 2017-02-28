Allegiant Announces Five New Routes in Time for Summer Vacation

LAS VEGAS, NV --(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Allegiant ( NASDAQ : ALGT) today announces the addition of five new routes in its network. The new routes begin just in time for summer vacation. To celebrate this expansion, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $49.*

"We're excited to connect even more travelers to a few of our beautiful, sunny destinations," said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. "These additional routes continue our commitment to providing travelers with an affordable, convenient way to enjoy a vacation this summer."

New routes announced include:

Year-round nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) from:

Belleville, Illinois - begins May 17, 2017 with fares as low as $55*

Seasonal nonstop service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) from:

Oklahoma City - begins June 1, 2017 with fares as low as $73*

Seasonal nonstop service to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) from:

Belleville, Illinois - begins May 26, 2017 with fares as low as $49* Dayton, Ohio - begins May 24, 2017 with fares as low as $49* Portsmouth, New Hampshire - begins June 1, 2017 with fares as low as $49*

All routes will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

Allegiant offers a unique option to travelers with low base fares and savings on rental cars, hotels and activity and attraction tickets. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats are limited. Price includes taxes and fees. Fares are one way and not available on all flights. Flights between BLV-FLL must be purchased by Mar. 3, 2017 for travel by Sept. 3, 2017. Flights between BLV-MYR must be purchased by Mar. 3, 2017 for travel by Sept. 4, 2017. Flights between DAY-MYR must be purchased by Mar. 3, 2017 for travel by Sept. 6, 2017. Flights between OKC-LAX must be purchased by Mar. 3, 2017 for travel by Aug. 13, 2017. Flights between PSM-MYR must be purchased by Mar. 3, 2017 for travel by Sept. 25, 2017. Price displayed reflects purchase by debit card; purchase by credit card subject to surcharge not to exceed $8 each way per passenger. See Allegiant.com for details. For optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com. Additional restrictions may apply.

Allegiant®