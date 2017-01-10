Allegiant Kicks Off the New Year Announcing 17 New Routes, a New Base of Operations and Service From One New City

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) -

Click to tweet: .@Allegiant kicks off the new year announcing 17 new routes and service from one new city #GetAway #YourWay http://gofly.us/Afoyy

Allegiant ( NASDAQ : ALGT) today is celebrating the start of the new year by announcing 17 new routes, a new base of operations and service from a new U.S. city: Louisville, Kentucky. To celebrate this expansion, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $42.*

"Our presence in Florida continues to grow as we announce our largest expansion into a Florida destination in the company's history," said Jude Bricker, Allegiant chief operating officer. "A new base in Destin / Fort Walton Beach will allow us to better serve travelers, including those in Louisville, Kentucky, who we welcome today as a brand new city in our network."

New routes announced include:

Seasonal nonstop service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) from:

Kansas City, Missouri -- begins May 3, 2017 with fares as low as $49* Austin, Texas -- begins May 4, 2017 with fares as low as $56* Cleveland -- begins May 12, 2017 with fares as low as $42* Peoria, Illinois -- begins May 24, 2017 with fares as low as $69* Louisville, Kentucky -- begins May 24, 2017 with fares as low as $65* Columbus, Ohio -- begins May 25, 2017 with fares as low as $65* Springfield, Missouri -- begins May 25, 2017 with fares as low as $59* Indianapolis -- begins May 26, 2017 with fares as low as $56* Washington, D.C. / Baltimore -- begins May 31, 2017 with fares as low as $59* Pittsburgh -- begins May 31, 2017 with fares as low as $42* New York City / Newark, New Jersey -- begins June 2, 2017 with fares as low as $49*

Seasonal nonstop service to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) from:

Louisville, Kentucky -- begins May 26, 2017 with fares as low as $44*

Year-round nonstop service to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) from:

Indianapolis -- begins May 19, 2017 with fares as low as $60*

Year-round nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) from:

Louisville, Kentucky -- begins May 19, 2017 with fares as low as $64*

Year-round nonstop service to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) from:

Louisville, Kentucky -- begins May 25, 2017 with fares as low as $69*

Year-round nonstop service to Orlando-Sanford International Airport (SFB) from:

Louisville, Kentucky -- begins May 24, 2017 with fares as low as $49*

Year-round nonstop service to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) from:

Louisville, Kentucky -- begins May 24, 2017 with fares as low as $49*

All routes will operate twice weekly.

Allegiant offers a unique option to travelers with low base fares and savings on rental cars, hotels and activity and attraction tickets. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats are limited. Price includes taxes and fees. Fares are one way and not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Jan. 13, 2017 for travel by August 15, 2017. Price displayed reflects purchase by debit card; purchase by credit card subject to surcharge not to exceed $8 each way per passenger. See Allegiant.com for details. For optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com. Additional restrictions may apply.

Allegiant®