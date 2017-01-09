Allegiant Reports December 2016 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2016, fourth quarter 2016, and full year 2016.
Scheduled Service
|
|December 2016
|December 2015
|Change
|Passengers
|969,503
|839,848
|15.4%
|Revenue passenger miles (000)
|883,460
|799,076
|10.6%
|Available seat miles (000)
|1,096,561
|968,333
|13.2%
|Load factor
|80.6%
|82.5%
|(1.9) pts
|Departures
|7,352
|6,142
|19.7%
|Average stage length (miles)
|887
|926
|(4.2%)
|
|4th Quarter 2016
|4th Quarter 2015
|Change
|Passengers
|2,682,148
|2,320,853
|15.6%
|Revenue passenger miles (000)
|2,416,503
|2,173,930
|11.2%
|Available seat miles (000)
|2,954,118
|2,623,873
|12.6%
|Load factor
|81.8%
|82.9%
|(1.1) pts
|Departures
|20,003
|16,850
|18.7%
|Average stage length (miles)
|879
|914
|(3.8%)
|
|YTD 2016
|YTD 2015
|Change
|Passengers
|11,003,864
|9,355,097
|17.6%
|Revenue passenger miles (000)
|10,130,675
|8,821,908
|14.8%
|Available seat miles (000)
|11,921,733
|10,236,075
|16.5%
|Load factor
|85.0%
|86.2%
|(1.2) pts
|Departures
|78,747
|65,683
|19.9%
|Average stage length (miles)
|895
|915
|(2.2%)
Total System*
|
|December 2016
|December 2015
|Change
|Passengers
|974,319
|844,725
|15.3%
|Revenue passenger miles (000)
|888,443
|805,167
|10.3%
|Available seat miles (000)
|1,127,454
|990,560
|13.8%
|Load factor
|78.8%
|81.3%
|(2.5) pts
|Departures
|7,660
|6,324
|21.1%
|Average stage length (miles)
|875
|919
|(4.8%)
|
|4th Quarter 2016
|4th Quarter 2015
|Change
|Passengers
|2,717,769
|2,360,735
|15.1%
|Revenue passenger miles (000)
|2,451,391
|2,210,736
|10.9%
|Available seat miles (000)
|3,073,455
|2,712,464
|13.3%
|Load factor
|79.8%
|81.5%
|(1.7) pts
|Departures
|21,070
|17,677
|19.2%
|Average stage length (miles)
|868
|900
|(3.6%)
|
|YTD 2016
|YTD 2015
|Change
|Passengers
|11,128,191
|9,500,611
|17.1%
|Revenue passenger miles (000)
|10,282,827
|8,944,952
|15.0%
|Available seat miles (000)
|12,375,505
|10,526,610
|17.6%
|Load factor
|83.1%
|85.0%
|(1.9) pts
|Departures
|82,341
|68,653
|19.9%
|Average stage length (miles)
|889
|900
|(1.2%)
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.
Preliminary Financial Results
|November 2016 actual year-over-year
|
|
|Scheduled total revenue per scheduled ASM (TRASM) change
|(2.3%)
|
|
|December 2016 estimated year-over-year TRASM change
|(4.8%) to (4.4%)
|Fourth quarter 2016 estimated year-over-year TRASM change
|(4.7%) to (4.3%)
|
|
|
|$ per gallon
|December 2016 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system
|$1.77
|
|
|
|$ per gallon
|Fourth quarter 2016 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system
|$1.73
Guidance
|
Capacity guidance, subject to revision
|Year over Year Growth
|
|Departures
|ASMs
|January 2017
|
|
|
|Scheduled
|+20%
|+16%
|
|
|
|1st Quarter 2017
|
|
|
|System
|+14 to 18%
|+10 to 14%
|
|Scheduled
|+14 to 18%
|+10 to 14%
|
|
|
|2nd Quarter 2017
|
|
|
|System
|+14 to 18%
|+11 to 15%
|
|Scheduled
|+14 to 18%
|+11 to 15%
ASMs - Available seat miles
Cost and revenue guidance, subject to revision
|Cost guidance
|4th Quarter 2016
|
|
|Cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (CASM-ex fuel) - year over year change
|9.6% to 10.0%
|
|
|Fixed fee and other revenue guidance
|4th Quarter 2016
|
|
|Fixed fee revenue and other revenue (millions)
|$17.0 to $18.0
