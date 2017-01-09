Allegiant Reports December 2016 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Allegiant Travel Company ( NASDAQ : ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2016, fourth quarter 2016, and full year 2016.

Scheduled Service

December 2016 December 2015 Change Passengers 969,503 839,848 15.4% Revenue passenger miles (000) 883,460 799,076 10.6% Available seat miles (000) 1,096,561 968,333 13.2% Load factor 80.6% 82.5% (1.9) pts Departures 7,352 6,142 19.7% Average stage length (miles) 887 926 (4.2%)

4th Quarter 2016 4th Quarter 2015 Change Passengers 2,682,148 2,320,853 15.6% Revenue passenger miles (000) 2,416,503 2,173,930 11.2% Available seat miles (000) 2,954,118 2,623,873 12.6% Load factor 81.8% 82.9% (1.1) pts Departures 20,003 16,850 18.7% Average stage length (miles) 879 914 (3.8%)

YTD 2016 YTD 2015 Change Passengers 11,003,864 9,355,097 17.6% Revenue passenger miles (000) 10,130,675 8,821,908 14.8% Available seat miles (000) 11,921,733 10,236,075 16.5% Load factor 85.0% 86.2% (1.2) pts Departures 78,747 65,683 19.9% Average stage length (miles) 895 915 (2.2%)

Total System*

December 2016 December 2015 Change Passengers 974,319 844,725 15.3% Revenue passenger miles (000) 888,443 805,167 10.3% Available seat miles (000) 1,127,454 990,560 13.8% Load factor 78.8% 81.3% (2.5) pts Departures 7,660 6,324 21.1% Average stage length (miles) 875 919 (4.8%)

4th Quarter 2016 4th Quarter 2015 Change Passengers 2,717,769 2,360,735 15.1% Revenue passenger miles (000) 2,451,391 2,210,736 10.9% Available seat miles (000) 3,073,455 2,712,464 13.3% Load factor 79.8% 81.5% (1.7) pts Departures 21,070 17,677 19.2% Average stage length (miles) 868 900 (3.6%)

YTD 2016 YTD 2015 Change Passengers 11,128,191 9,500,611 17.1% Revenue passenger miles (000) 10,282,827 8,944,952 15.0% Available seat miles (000) 12,375,505 10,526,610 17.6% Load factor 83.1% 85.0% (1.9) pts Departures 82,341 68,653 19.9% Average stage length (miles) 889 900 (1.2%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

Preliminary Financial Results

November 2016 actual year-over-year Scheduled total revenue per scheduled ASM (TRASM) change (2.3%) December 2016 estimated year-over-year TRASM change (4.8%) to (4.4%) Fourth quarter 2016 estimated year-over-year TRASM change (4.7%) to (4.3%) $ per gallon December 2016 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $1.77 $ per gallon Fourth quarter 2016 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $1.73

Guidance



Capacity guidance, subject to revision Year over Year Growth Departures ASMs January 2017 Scheduled +20% +16% 1st Quarter 2017 System +14 to 18% +10 to 14% Scheduled +14 to 18% +10 to 14% 2nd Quarter 2017 System +14 to 18% +11 to 15% Scheduled +14 to 18% +11 to 15%

ASMs - Available seat miles

Cost and revenue guidance, subject to revision

Cost guidance 4th Quarter 2016 Cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (CASM-ex fuel) - year over year change 9.6% to 10.0% Fixed fee and other revenue guidance 4th Quarter 2016 Fixed fee revenue and other revenue (millions) $17.0 to $18.0

About Allegiant

Las Vegas-based Allegiant ( NASDAQ : ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms, rental cars and attraction tickets. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to over 80 aircraft and more than 300 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

