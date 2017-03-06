Allegiant Reports February 2017 Traffic

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Allegiant Travel Company ( NASDAQ : ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for February 2017.

"February unit revenue came in as expected," stated Lukas Johnson, SVP, Commercial. "We expect to see March year over year TRASM performance be slightly better than February and are comfortable with maintaining our first quarter TRASM guidance of a year over year decrease between 3.5 and 1.5 percent versus the first quarter of last year."

Scheduled Service

February 2017 February 2016 Change Passengers 851,185 795,768 7.0% Revenue passenger miles (000) 801,502 772,957 3.7% Available seat miles (000) 982,056 904,103 8.6% Load factor 81.6% 85.5% (3.9) pts Departures 6,419 5,643 13.8% Average stage length (miles) 911 944 (3.5%)

Total System*

February 2017 February 2016 Change Passengers 863,806 802,908 7.6% Revenue passenger miles (000) 817,784 783,200 4.4% Available seat miles (000) 1,026,229 931,953 10.1% Load factor 79.7% 84.0% (4.3) pts Departures 6,750 5,849 15.4% Average stage length (miles) 906 940 (3.6%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.

Preliminary Financial Results

Change Jan 2017 actual year-over-year Scheduled total revenue per scheduled ASM (TRASM) change (6.5%) Feb 2017 estimated year-over-year TRASM change (3.2%) to (2.8%) $ per gallon Feb 2017 estimated average fuel cost per gallon - system $1.84

Guidance



Capacity guidance, subject to revision Year over Year Growth Departures ASMs March 2017 Scheduled +14% +11% 1st Quarter 2017 System +15 to 17% +11 to 13% Scheduled +15 to 17% +11 to 13% 2nd Quarter 2017 System +14 to 18% +11 to 15% Scheduled +14 to 18% +11 to 15%

ASMs - Available seat miles

About Allegiant

Las Vegas-based Allegiant ( NASDAQ : ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms, rental cars and attraction tickets. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to over 80 aircraft and more than 300 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only estimates or predictions based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include our statements regarding future departure and capacity growth. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "guidance," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "hope" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements generally may be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Any forward-looking statements are based on information available to us today and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.