Allegiant Travel Company Schedules Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Call

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Allegiant Travel Company ( NASDAQ : ALGT) has scheduled its full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results conference call for Tuesday, January 31 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available through the company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com. The webcast will also be archived on the "Events & Presentations" section of the site.

When: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. EDT Who: Maurice J. Gallagher Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Redmond, President Scott Sheldon, Chief Financial Officer Jude Bricker, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Planning How: Web Address: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Allegiant

Las Vegas-based Allegiant ( NASDAQ : ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The airline offers industry-low fares on an all-jet fleet while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms, rental cars and attraction tickets. All can be purchased only through the company website, Allegiant.com. Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, the company has grown to over 80 aircraft and more than 300 routes across the country with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

