Alliance Bank Launches Business Mobile Banking

ST. PAUL, MN--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Alliance Bank, a privately owned community bank with over $590 million in assets, announced the recent launch of Business Mobile Banking with Mobile Deposit. The app allows customers to check their account balance, deposit checks, pay bills or transfer funds. Advanced features include the ability to decision Payee Positive Pay and ACH Positive Pay exception items.

This new delivery channel helps Alliance Bank business customers manage their finances and make deposits anyplace, anytime. Many banks have business mobile apps or plan to launch them within the next year or two. Few include the robust features that are available with the Alliance Bank business app.

"Customers are now able to review Payee Positive Pay and ACH Positive Pay exception items while on the go in order to help protect their account from fraud. This mobile service is essential considering the limited time frame available to decision exception items," stated V. Philip Reim, CEO. "Business customers are already telling us that our app is easy to use and convenient. We're pleased with the app and the positive feedback we've received from our customers," he added.

Alliance Bank has business mobile apps to use with iPhones®, iPads®, Android™ phones and Android tablets. Customers must first be registered through Business eBanking to enroll in Business Mobile Banking.

About Alliance Bank

Alliance Bank is a privately owned community bank with assets of over $590 million. Alliance Bank provides highly integrated commercial, agricultural, private and personal banking services through seven locations throughout Minnesota. Chartered in 1867, Alliance Bank delivers big bank expertise with community bank service. As a family owned bank, Alliance Bank is committed to remaining independent and providing personal interaction and timely decision making. From basic checking and savings products, to business loans and ag loans, sophisticated cash management and mobile banking services, Alliance Bank offers services to help companies and individuals succeed. Visit www.alliancebanks.com or call 1-888-959-9425 to learn more.