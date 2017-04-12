Alliance Memory Launches New Line of 1Gb, 2Gb, and 4Gb Mobile LPDDR2 SDRAMs to Increase Battery Life in Portable Electronics

SAN CARLOS, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - Alliance Memory today introduced a new line of high-speed CMOS mobile low-power DDR2 (LPDDR2) SDRAMs with densities of 1Gb, 2Gb, and 4Gb in the 134-ball FBGA package. The devices offer a variety of power-saving features, including 1.2 V/1.8 V operating voltages, to extend battery life in portable electronics, while their high density enables ultra-slim designs.

The LPDDR2 SDRAMs released today provide reliable drop-in, pin-to-pin compatible replacements for a number of similar solutions in ultra-low-voltage cores and I/O power supplies for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. For these products, the ICs feature auto temperature-compensated self-refresh (TCSR) to minimize power consumption at lower ambient temperatures. In addition, their partial-array self-refresh (PASR) feature reduces power by only refreshing critical data, while a deep power down (DPD) mode provides an ultra-low power state when data retention isn't required.

Featuring a double data rate four-bit prefetch architecture, the LPDDR2 SDRAMs deliver high-speed operation with clock rates of 400MHz and 533MHz, and are available in commercial (-30°C to +85°C) and industrial (-40°C to +85°C) temperature ranges. The devices offer programmable read or write burst lengths of 4, 8, or 16; an auto pre-charge function provides a self-timed row pre-charge initiated at the end of the burst sequence. Easy-to-use refresh functions include auto- or self-refresh. The RoHS-compliant ICs are lead (Pb)- and halogen-free.

Device Specification Table:

Part # Density Configuration Temp. Clock

rate Package AS4C64M16MD2-25BCN 1Gb 64M x 16 bit -30°C to +85°C 400MHz 134-ball FBGA AS4C32M32MD2-25BCN 1Gb 32M x 32 bit -30°C to +85°C 400MHz 134-ball FBGA AS4C64M32MD2-25BCN 2Gb 64M x 32 bit -30°C to +85°C 400MHz 134-ball FBGA AS4C128M16MD2-25BCN 2Gb 128M x 16 bit -30°C to +85°C 400MHz 134-ball FBGA AS4C128M32MD2-18BCN 4Gb 128M x 32 bit -30°C to +85°C 533MHz 134-ball FBGA AS4C128M32MD2-18BIN 4Gb 128M x 32 bit -40°C to +85°C 533MHz 134-ball FBGA

Alliance Memory offers an extensive line-up of mobile low-power SDRAMs to help designers meet the demand for reduced power consumption in portable electronics, including 64M, 128M, 256M, 512M, and 1GB LPDDR1 SDRAMs and 16GB LPDDR3 SDRAMs. 8GB 256M x 32 LPDDR2 SDRAMs in the 134-ball FBGA package will also be available soon.

Samples and production quantities of the new LPDDR2 SDRAMs are available now, with lead times of four to eight weeks for production quantities.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find DRAM and SRAM memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company's product range includes DRAMs and SRAMs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in San Carlos, California, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

