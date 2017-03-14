Alliance Memory Signs Distributor Agreement With Macnica's TecStar Company

SAN CARLOS, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Alliance Memory today announced that it has signed a franchise distributor agreement with TecStar Company, a Japan-based company of Macnica Inc., a global leader in supplying electronic components to OEMs and manufacturers. Under the agreement, TecStar will offer Alliance Memory's complete lineup of DRAMs and SRAMs to its customers around the world.

Located in Shin-Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, TecStar provides a global supply channel for state-of-the-art electronics -- backed by world-class technical support and design services. For the company's customers, Alliance Memory products provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for a number of hard-to-find DRAMs and SRAMs in communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets.

Alliance Memory's lineup of high-speed CMOS synchronous DRAMs (SDRAM) includes low-power mobile (MSDR), double data rate (DDR), DDR2, mobile low-power DDR2 (LPDDR2), DDR3 SDRAMs, and mobile low-power DDR3 (LPDDR3) devices. The devices are available in a wide range of densities, configurations, package options, and temperature ratings, including automotive temperature ranges of -40°C to +105°C. The company's offering also features several discontinued devices from Micron Technology, including 512-Mb SDRAMs in the 54-pin TSOP II package and lead (Pb)-bearing 64-Mb, 128-Mb, 256-Mb, and 512-Mb SDR SDRAMs; 256-Mb and 512-Mb DDR SDRAMs; and 2-Gb DDR2 SDRAMs.

"TecStar will be an invaluable partner as we continue our expansion in the worldwide industrial, medical, automotive, communications, and consumer electronics markets," said Ted Kasahara, director of Japan sales for Alliance Memory. "In addition to being a first-class distributor with an efficient logistics infrastructure and strong customer relationships, the company offers unmatched technical support and service to provide designers with a complete solution. We couldn't be more pleased for TecStar to be supplying our DRAM and SRAM memory products."

"For electronics OEMs and manufacturers in Japan and around the world, there is a high demand for EOL memory solutions to eliminate the need for costly redesigns," said Kazuyuki Sawada, director of product sales at TecStar Company. "By allowing us to meet this demand, Alliance Memory's solutions portfolio makes a powerful addition to our line card that we are excited to offer to our customers."

More information on Macnica and TecStar is available at http://www.macnica.com/companies/components/macnica-japan-divisions.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find DRAM and SRAM memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company's product range includes SRAMs and DRAMs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in San Carlos, California, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.