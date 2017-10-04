The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Announces Election of 2018 ARM Executive Committee and Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), announced today the election of its 2018 Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

The Executive Committee and Board of Directors oversee the formation and execution of ARM's strategic priorities and focus areas over the coming year. Each group is held to an annual re-election or rotation process, with nominations and approval by the ARM membership and current Board.

"We are excited to welcome this dynamic group of innovative leaders whose varied areas of focus and expertise reflect the broad diversity of ARM's multi-stakeholder membership," said Janet Lambert, ARM CEO. "We look forward to working with them to advance our sector and regenerative medicine treatments and cures for devastating diseases worldwide."

ARM 2018 Executive Committee:

*new to 2018

Rahul Aras - Co-Founder, President & CEO, Juventas Therapeutics (also ARM Treasurer)

Eduardo Bravo - CEO, TiGenix

* Sarah Creviston - Vice President and Global Head for Patient Advocacy and Public Affairs, Shire

* Michael Hunt - Chief Financial Officer, ReNeuron

* Bill Lundberg - Chief Scientific Officer, CRISPR Therapeutics

* Michael May - President & CEO, Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine

Matt Patterson - President & CEO, Audentes Therapeutics (also ARM Vice Chairman)

Robert Preti - Chairman, President & CEO, Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions; General Manager, Hitachi Chemical Regenerative Medicine Business Sector (also ARM Chairman)

Martha Rook - Head of Gene Editing and Novel Modalities, MilliporeSigma / EMD Millipore (also ARM Secretary)

* Phil Vanek - General Manager, Cell Therapy Technologies, GE Healthcare Life Sciences

* Jason Wertheim - Associate Professor of Surgery - Organ Transplantation, Northwestern University

ARM 2018 Board of Directors:

*new to 2018

Zami Aberman - Chairman & Co-CEO, Pluristem Therapeutics

* Faraz Ali - Chief Business Officer, REGENXBIO

Rahul Aras - Co-Founder, President & CEO, Juventas Therapeutics (also ARM Treasurer)

* Usman Azam - President & CEO, Tmunity Therapeutics

* Bob Azelby - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Juno Therapeutics

* Ron Bartek - President, Director & Co-Founder, Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance

Nessan Bermingham - CEO, President & Founder, Intellia Therapeutics

Eduardo Bravo - CEO, TiGenix

* Samuele Butera - Global Cell and Gene Therapies Business Leader, Novartis Oncology

* Amy Butler - Vice President and General Manager Cell Biology, Thermo Fisher Scientific

* Sarah Creviston - Vice President and Global Head for Patient Advocacy and Public Affairs, Shire

Deborah Dean - Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer, MiMedx

Flagg Flanagan - Chairman & CEO, DiscGenics

* Michael Hunt - Chief Financial Officer, ReNeuron

Dena Ladd - Executive Director, Missouri Cures

Paul Laikind - President & CEO, ViaCyte

* Bruce Levine - Professor, Cancer Gene Therapy, Abramson Cancer Center, University of Pennsylvania

* Bill Lundberg - Chief Scientific Officer, CRISPR Therapeutics

Michael May - President & CEO, Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine

* Emile Nuwaysir - President & CEO, BlueRock Therapeutics

Matt Patterson - President & CEO, Audentes Therapeutics (also ARM Vice Chairman)

Robert Preti - Chairman, President & CEO, Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions; General Manager, Hitachi Chemical Regenerative Medicine Business Sector (also ARM Chairman)

Isabelle Riviere - Director, Cell Therapy & Cell Engineering, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Martha Rook - Head of Gene Editing and Novel Modalities, MilliporeSigma / EMD Millipore (also ARM Secretary)

Donna Skerrett - Chief Medical Officer, Mesoblast Ltd

* Joe Tarnowski - Senior Vice President, Cell and Gene Therapy Platform, GSK

Keith Thompson - CEO, Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult

* Gil Van Bokkelen - Co-Founder, President & CEO, Athersys

Phil Vanek - General Manager, Cell Therapy Technologies, GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Jeffrey Walsh - Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, bluebird bio

Sue Washer - President & CEO, AGTC

Jason Wertheim - Associate Professor of Surgery - Organ Transplantation, Northwestern University

Claudia Zylberberg - Founder & CEO, Akron Biotech

About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 270 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.